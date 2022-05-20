Dhaakad: Payal Rohatgi says Kangana Ranaut was ‘sulking’ after seeing her at film’s screening

Payal Rohatgi, Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Former Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi recently attended Dhaakad screening. She took a dig at Kangana Ranaut in the caption of an Instagram post she posted after the event. and wrote, “Rangoli you are such a good human being. But your sister was not happy to see me. She was sulking.,Rajneesh ji I wanted to wish you luck as you called me BADASS in the finale and this is your debut. I know it matters.,So nice to meet Sohail Maklai ji after ages. You are as gracious as before. And great to meet Deepak ji. I got good vibes from you Sir. Being a producer is a tough job. So I went to support the people behind the film. Thanks for the invite Zulfikar ji. I am fond of you”

After not attending the Lock Upp success party, Payal has now slammed Kangana Ranaut and the whole team.

Payal took to Instagram and penned a long note which read, “Sad PR gimmick by …….Using jobless celebrities to target me. Point is if they know the lazy winner of #lockup and they have watched the show called #Lockup then they need to know Payal and the understand meaning of the word #BADASS.”

She further mentioned, “Kangana and lot of A grade celebrities who came as guests on #lockupp called me #BADASS. Maybe they didn’t know the meaning of it then in the middle of the show and on finale Kangana realised it. So that means the concept of the show was a OCCHA thought and so THEY made winner of Ghar Ghar ki kahani types after bonding with host of #Biggboss one week before finale when the whole season all Kangana said was that this show is not GHAR GHAR KI KAHANI types.”

Payal continued, “A winner had a wife and a child and a girlfriend was busy having romance with another woman in the show and the jobless celebrities found that REAL The so called winner used to MENTALLY attack the players and if that is funny then I feel sad for all of them. Unfollowing Kangana Wish her film …..So called celebrities think before u talk stupid stuff in media and look like jerks #payalrohatgi.”