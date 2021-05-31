'Dexter' is back to kill after eight years, new teaser out

'Dexter' is returning soon for season nine. Fans were overwhelmed when 'The Dexter' revival was announced in 2020. The new teaser was released by Showtime on May 26, 2021.

The very first teaser of 'Dexter' season nine was released on April 29. It featured Dexter staring out the window into the snow-covered forest, where there’s a fire going while Nina Simone’s 'Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood' playing in the background.

Originally, 'Dexter' came to an end in 2013 after completing eight seasons. He was assumed to be dead after his boat had capsized during a hurricane in the series finale. Later, in the shocking final moments, Dexter was revealed to be alive and living a solitary life as a lumberjack in Oregon. The finale had left fans confused and unsatisfied.

The cast includes Michael C. Hall, who plays the one and only Dexter Morgan. Jamie Chung and Oscar Wahlberg have joined the cast of the revival, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The cast also includes Paralympian Katy Sullivan, who recurs as Esther, the 'dispatcher at the Iron Lake Police Station'. Clancy Brown will play the show’s main villain. Julia Jones is the town’s chief of police, Alano Miller is a sergeant/high school wrestling coach, Johnny Sequoyah is the chief’s daughter, and Jack Alcott will play Randall, someone whom Dexter has a 'meaningful encounter' with in the revival.

Filming for 'Dexter' season nine began in early 2021. The April 2021 teaser stressed that the 'Dexter' revival would premiere in fall 2021. 'The Dexter' revival will consist of 10 episodes.