Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star Sonarika Bhadoria shares romantic pics with fiance Vikas Parashar from roka ceremony

Credit: Sonarika Bhadoria/Instagram

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star Sonarika Bhadoria, on Wednesday, took to Instagram and shared adorable photos from her roka ceremony with Vikas Parashar. She can be seen giving major couple goals in the pics.

Sharing the photos, the actress dropped an infinity emoji. Fans reacted to the photos, and one of them wrote, “Dreamy, heavenly and heart flutteringly beautiful! #ViRika God bless you and protect you both my gorgeous coupleI'm not crying.” The second one said, “You make him very luck!” The third person commented, “

Beautiful couple.”

Earlier, the actress dropped as series of adorable photos from the ceremony. In one of the photos, Sonarika expresses her love for Vikas by closing him close. In another photo, Sonarika is swinging in the arms of Vikas, and they echoed the message of love. Sonarika shared the photos with the caption, "3-12-2022. My whole heart for my whole life. Got myself the gift of a lifetime! Eternally grateful for this blessing. Happy Happy Roka Love @vikas__parashar."

As soon as Sonarika dropped the photos, several fans of the actress celebrated her roka, and dropped 'congratulations' in the comment box. A user wrote, "Congratulations sweetheart." Meera Deosthale wrote, "Ohhhh what a moment of joy."

Arti Singh wrote, "Congratulations babyyyyyy so happy for you." Another netizen added, "Love & blessings both of you may Narayan bless both of you with umpteen happiness blissful togetherness forever stay blessed always." One of her fan wrote, "Awesome pic..... U both luks great together... Defination of true love #virikq. May God bless u both forever... Bt yes ... Bhot ladke aur ladkiyo ke dil jaladiye.

In a short span, Sonarika made an identity for herself. After playing Parvati in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Sonarika was also seen in Prithvi Vallabh, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Apart from shows, Sonarika has been a part of Telugu movies like Jadoogadu, Speedunnodu, and Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam.

