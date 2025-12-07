FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding called OFF, cricketer issues BIG statement: 'I believe there is higher....'

IndiGo sets up crisis management group amid ongoing crisis, know what this means for passengers

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev's Sonarika Bhadoria blessed with a baby girl, shares monochrome photo of baby's feet with note: 'She’s already our whole world'

Shape-Shifters: India's fighter jets get living wings

Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: Death toll in fire mishap rises to 25, including 4 tourists and 14 staff members

Dhurandhar box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh film is on RAMPAGE mode, will cross Rs 100 crore on Sunday, till now earns...

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma fails to break major world record despite scoring 75 in 3rd ODI

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale live updates: Vindu Dara Singh shares AUDIENCE VERDICT, chooses Gaurav Khanna as winner of Salman Khan's show

Goa Nightclub Fire: FIR lodged against Birch by Romeo Lane owner, general manager arrested; magisterial probe ordered

FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule released: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo set for final face off, here's when and where to watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IndiGo sets up crisis management group amid ongoing crisis, know what this means for passengers

IndiGo sets up crisis management group amid ongoing crisis, know what this means

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev's Sonarika Bhadoria blessed with a baby girl, shares monochrome photo of baby's feet with note: 'She’s already our whole world'

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev's Sonarika Bhadoria blessed with a baby girl

Shape-Shifters: India's fighter jets get living wings

Shape-Shifters: India's fighter jets get living wings

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025

From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6

From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev's Sonarika Bhadoria blessed with a baby girl, shares monochrome photo of baby's feet with note: 'She’s already our whole world'

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress Sonarika Bhadoria welcomed her first baby, a girl child, with husband Vikas Prashar, and penned a heartfelt note with their baby's feet.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 01:07 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev's Sonarika Bhadoria blessed with a baby girl, shares monochrome photo of baby's feet with note: 'She’s already our whole world'
Sonarika Bhadoria, her baby's feet
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Sonarika Bhadoria, who is best known for playing the role of 'Parvati' opposite Mohit Raina, who was seen as 'Shiv' in the popular television show "Devon Ke Dev Mahadev", has entered a new and beautiful chapter of her life - motherhood. Sonarika and her husband, Vikas Parashar, welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl, on December 5th, 2025.

Making the exciting announcement on social media, Sonarika posted a monochrome photo of her and her husband holding the feet of their newborn. "5.12.2025 (Spakles emoji) Our sweetest most greatest blessing...SHE’S here and she’s already our whole world (sic)," the caption on the joint post read. Sonarika has been sharing every step of her journey towards motherhood on social media. Recently, she treated her InstaFam with a few images from her maternity shoot.

The Instagram post had Sonarika flaunting her fully developed baby bump in black pants and a T-shirt. Along with some solo pics of the mom-to-be, the photoshoot also included Vikas, who joined Sonarika for some lovely couple photos.

For those who do not know, Sonarika tied the knot with businessman Vikas Parashar in February 2024, and the couple announced their first pregnancy in September this year. Sonarika took to her IG and uploaded some pictures from her maternity photoshoot, along with the caption, "Our greatest adventure yet."

Wearing a white lace attire, Sonarika was seen posing against the scenic backdrop of the humongous sea with her husband. Sonarika made her television debut with the show “Tum Dena Saath Mera" back in 2011. However, she became a household name with her hit TV mythological drama “Devon Ke Dev Mahadev”.

Sonarika has also been a part of Telugu films such as "Jadoogadu" and "Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam". Following her stint in the movies, she returned to television with "Prithvi Vallabh", "Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali", and "Ishq Mein Marjawan". After her wedding, Sonarika decided to take a sabbatical from work, stepping away from TV.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding called OFF, cricketer issues BIG statement: 'I believe there is higher....'
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding called OFF, cricketer issues BIG state
IndiGo sets up crisis management group amid ongoing crisis, know what this means for passengers
IndiGo sets up crisis management group amid ongoing crisis, know what this means
Devon Ke Dev Mahadev's Sonarika Bhadoria blessed with a baby girl, shares monochrome photo of baby's feet with note: 'She’s already our whole world'
Devon Ke Dev Mahadev's Sonarika Bhadoria blessed with a baby girl
Shape-Shifters: India's fighter jets get living wings
Shape-Shifters: India's fighter jets get living wings
Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: Death toll in fire mishap rises to 25, including 4 tourists and 14 staff members
Death toll in Goa fire mishap rises to 25, including 4 tourists and 14 staff
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement