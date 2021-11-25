'Parvati bani Poo': 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' fame Sonarika Bhadoria breaks internet with her bold bikini photos

Actress Sonarika Bhadoria who shot to fame as Goddess Parvati/Adi Shakti in the hit TV serial 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev', also starring Mohit Raina in the lead role, has been breaking the internet with her sizzling hit photos that have left her fans on social media asking for more. Seen in mythological and historical TV shows in the past, Sonarika Bhadoria's recent pictures on social media, which are in contrast to her previous onscreen looks, are undoubtedly jaw-dropping.

A known Telegu star who has done films such as 'Jadoogadu', 'Speedunnodu', 'Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam', among others, Sonarika is seen flaunting her hot body in the sizzling bikini look posing under the moonlight. Apparently, Sonarika went out for a swim at night and posed under the moon, clad in an animal printed bikini top and neon yellow bikini bottom. She captioned her post, "PHANTASMAGORIA. //(n.) a sequel of real or imaginary images like those seen in a dream."

Check out her photos here:



As soon as Sonarika shared the bikini photos, some fans took to the comments section and commented 'Parvati bani Poo' on her pictures. Others dropped heart and fire emojis.

Sonarika often shares stunning photos on her social media handle which boasts 1.3 million followers. However, this is the first time she has shared photos in a bikini.

Still known for the role of Parvati in 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev', Sonarika was last seen in 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' in 2019, where she essayed the role of Netra Sharma. She has, however, been missing from the TV screens since 2019.