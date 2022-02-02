Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Vishal Singh exchange rings but are NOT engaged, know why

After announcing their engagement in the evening, actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh revealed that they aren't engaged, but they did it as a part of the promotion of their upcoming single. Devoleena shared a reel on her Instagram where she and Vishal thanked the audience for their love, and they cleared that they are coming together only for a music video, and the whole engagement announcement, was just a promotional activity for their upcoming romantic song.

Here's Devoleena reel

While they acknowledged the love of their fans, they ridiculed and mocked each other, and asserted that they never imagined the announcement would receive such reception. Although the duo has requested to keep supporting them, showering them the same amount of love for their song, some fans are really hurt with their stint.

"You broke all #Devish fans, it's not fictional shipping it's real one... i was so happy now i am upset," a user commented. Another netizens complaint and said, "Aap dono ne toh humara dil hi tod diya. Mujhe laga sach me engagement ho gaya hai. Anyways all the best for your music video. Can't wait to see you guys together." Here's another one, "I thought they are really engaged. Its a disappointment." Some of their followers added that knew it was a prank.

In the evening, the adorable duo got engaged and shared their happiness on social media. Both of them shared a carousel post where we see Vishal proposing Devoleena on his knees. Vishal hugs Devoleena tightly, as she flaunts and kisses the dazzling ring. The caption of the post says, "It's official love you @devoleena."

Check out their post

Minutes after the post, their friends started congratulating the duo. Singer Abhijeet Sawant said, "Congratulations brother." Ishqbaaz actress Vrushika Mehta exclaimed her joy by saying, "Omg chitti n devo congratulations." Gizele Thakral also poured love for the duo by stating, "It can’t be true, we can see the ring."

Well, actors shouldn't play with the feelings of their fans. You can fool them once, not twice. Maybe next time, Devoleena's followers will not believe her instantly.