Devoleena Bhattacharjee trolled for sharing photos with husband Shanawaz Shaikh

Credit: Devoleena/Instagram

Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently dropped a series of photos from her Christmas celebrations with her husband and mother. However, the actress got brutally trolled for not applying sindoor after her marriage.

In the photos, she can be seen hugging her mom while her husband posing for the cameras. Sharing the photos she wrote, “Merry Christmas.” However, netizens trolled the actress, one of them wrote, “sindoor kaha hai.” The second one said, “Sindoor kha h mam,” the third one said, “Thank God she is not married to Vishal ..Bach Gaya wo.”

The fouth one said, “Kala hona koi pap nhi h but shakl surt to thik honi thi..kale log b bahut smart and handsome hote h unke face me namak ak kashish hoti h..but iss shahnwaz ka face to bimar jaise lgta h..jaise bahut dino se khaya.piya soya nhi h..aur face ke feachers b achha nhi h aur bal b km h.”

The fifth person commented, “Bura mat man na devlon di lekin aap bhot jyada or jyada se bhe jyada khubsurat ho mtlb duniya ki sabse khubsurat pari jaise or ye to bilkul bhe khubsurat nhi hai sach mai bhot gnda lagta hai aap dono ko dekh k but ab kr he li hai shaadi to kya he kahe Congo.”

Earlier, a few social media assumed that the Saath Nibhana Saathiya star is pregnant, and thus she got married to Shaikh in a hush-hush manner. Reacting to such trolls, Devoleena said to ETimes that she doesn't need to justify anything to anyone. "There are people around who think that I'm pregnant and hence I got married all of a sudden. I'm shocked and feel sad for people who make such poor comments."

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Devoleena Bhattacharjee lashes out at Sajid Khan for abusing Gautam Vig, calls him 'filthy and cheap'

Bhattacharjee further called such rumours another level of hypocrisy. "You can't let go of any single opportunity to torture someone. They can't see anyone happy. It's frustrating at times," slammed Devoleena. She further asked why does one need to poke so much into someone's life? But later she laughed at such comments and decided to let go. Bhattacharjee doesn't know what is coming next.