Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes on trolls who criticised her for 'wasting cake' on dog's birthday: 'Accept the reality...'

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently celebrated her dog’s birthday with her husband Shanawaz Shaik. She shared a video of her birthday celebrations on Instagram in which she can be seen cutting two cakes, one for her dog.

However, her dog refused to eat the cake. Sharing the video, Devoleena wrote, “About Last Night. It was my heartbeat’s birthday. And thank you so much MAMAs & MAASIs for the birthday cake.” Lata Mangeshkar's song Chanda Hai Tu Mera Suraj Hai Tu can also be heard in the background of the video.

However, netizens slammed her for wasting the cake, one of them wrote, “Yaaha dekho janab. Kai log aise hai jise ye bhi nhi pata ki cake ka taste kaise hota hai aur ye log dogs k liye cake waste karte hai (Look them. there are so many people who never tasted cake and these people are wasting cake for dogs)."

Devoleena reacted to the comment and wrote, “Toh aap jakar taste karwaiye na. Kisne roka hai aapko? Rahi baat main kisko kya khila rahi usspe tippani karne ki aap koi bhii nahi hai..toh jaaiye charity k photos please share kijiyega publicity k liye (So you go and make them taste it. Who has stopped you? You are no one to comment on what I'm feeding and to whom... So please share the photos of charity for publicity).”

The second one said, “Do you know the income, and lifestyle disparity of 130 crore Indians? There are maximum people who struggle to meet both end needs. That fellow commented on that thing. We all are not as rich as you. Buying a cake for birthday once a year is just like going on cloud nine. Come to reality.”

Devoleena replied, “Accept the reality and do something for it. Commenting unnecessary negative things on others' celebrations shown just the negative mentality than to be emphatic about that 130 crores. If you feel so then go and do something for it.”

