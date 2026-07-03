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Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams Amit Shah for praising Modi government in shaping India, cites 'NEET paper leak, Ethenol scam, Ram Mandir loot'

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Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams Amit Shah for praising Modi government in shaping India, cites 'NEET paper leak, Ethenol scam, Ram Mandir loot'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee lost her cool after the Home Minister, Amit Shah, said, "Whenever the history of India’s first 100 years of Independence is written, it will be divided into two phases — before 2014 and after 2014." She counted the lapses of the government, which offended Modi's fans

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 07:56 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams Amit Shah for praising Modi government in shaping India, cites 'NEET paper leak, Ethenol scam, Ram Mandir loot'
Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Amit Shah (Image source: IMDb, Twitter)
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Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee slammed Home Minister Amit Shah on X (formerly Twitter) for making the huge remark about BJP governance, crediting it as a valuable addition to Indian history. Recently, as per reports, Amit made a big claim about how the history of India will be divided into two phases: before 2014 and after Narendra Modi's government came into power in the same year. He was quoted, "From now on, India's history will be studied into two phases: Pre-2014 and Post-2014." As per a Hindustan Times report, Amit said, "Whenever the history of India’s first 100 years of Independence is written, it will be divided into two phases — before 2014 and after 2014." Such a statement was bound to get mixed reactions from the internet. But the way the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress reacted has surprised netizens. For the unversed, in the show mentioned above, Devoleena became a household name by playing Gopi Modi. 

Also read: 'Ram ke Naam pe Dhoka': Prakash Raj slams Narendra Modi for Ram Mandir donation theft, mocks their Lok Sabha loss: 'Ayodhya did not vote for bigots'

 

What did Devoleena say about the Modi government? 

On social media, she reposted a creative highlighting Amit's statement, and wrote, "Yaa why not. Kindly include NEET-JEE paper leaks, how minors are getting raped every day, how criminals are spreading their wings wide with 0 accountability. How Ram mandir is looted should be in top. Ethanol scam? List kaafi lambi hai. Yaad bhi nahi rehta ab toh (Yes, why not? Kindly include NEET-JEE paper leaks, how minors are getting raped every day, how criminals are spreading their wings wide with 0 accountability. How Ram temple is looted should be at the top. Ethanol scam? The list is quite long. I don't even remember that now)."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets brutally slammed

As expected, Devoleena's take on Amit Shah offended Modi fans. They went on to troll the actress, calling out her career, and even her marriage to Shahnawaz Shaikh. A netizen wrote, "Madam aap TV pe focus karo. Politics aapko nahi samaj mein aayega." Another netizen added, "How can you speak against India like this? You are anti-national." One of the netizens wrote, "I guess the bi*ch hasn't received her monthly payout."

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