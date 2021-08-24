Devoleena Bhattacharjee sizzles in bikini in poolside photo, shows off her belly dancing skills in new video - WATCH

On August 22, TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrated her birthday and treated her fans with a sizzling new reel showing off her belly dancing skills and also shared a series of photos in a yellow bikini top teamed with a sarong. Besides this Devoleena also shared a solo photo looking smoking hot posing inside a swimming pool dressed in a black bikini top and matching bottoms. She wore sunglasses to up the hotness quotient as she stood by the side of the pool to strike a pose for the camera.

As for Devoleena's viral trend video, TV's Gopi Bahu -- a character because of which she shot to fame, belly danced to the original audio by artist Rom' Nya Akia. While Devoleena showed off her killer dance moves, fans couldn't help but take to the comments section to express their surprise over her hot and bold avatar. Social media users dropped fire and heart emojis and gave thumbs up to Devoleena sizzling hot dance performance.

Take a look at the reel here:

Besides the reel video, Devoleena shared some photos as well in the same attire. She even wrote a body-positive message alongside her photos that read, "You are not a mistake. You are not a problem to be solved. But you won’t discover this until you are willing to stop banging your head against the wall of shaming and caging and fearing. #loveyourself."

Take a look at Devoleena's smoking hot photos here:

As mentioned earlier, Devoleena also posted a pool pic on her birthday. She captioned it, "And yes its indeed a special day. Happy wala Birthday to me."

Take a look at the photo here:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a qualified Bharatanatyam dancer and an Indian television actor. She is most known for her role as Gopi Ahem Modi / Gopi Jaggi Modi in the Star Plus soap opera ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’. She was a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 13' in 2019. In the second season of ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya,' she reprised her role as Gopi Modi in 2020. She recently appeared in 'Bigg Boss 14' as well.