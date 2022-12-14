Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares romantic photos with husband 'shonu', says 'I am taken..'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has confirmed that she is officially taken after much rumour around her viral images in bridal attire.

Taking to Instagram she wrote, And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu “ CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU. Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA..”

Check out the post here:

Fans used to wonder if Devoleena's latest wedding photos were just for another project or if the actor had actually been married.

The actor posted a number of images to her Instagram stories that appear to show that she has already wed the love of her life. Devoleena shared a video with actor Vishal Singh a few months back in which he proposed to her, which electrified both of their fan bases. They eventually admitted that it was only for a music video, though.

Vishal Singh uploaded a picture from her Haldi ceremony, making it abundantly evident that he is not the actor's chosen spouse. Later, Devoleena hinted that she had wed by posting a number of pictures of herself wearing a gorgeous bridal red attire, kaleeras, and sindoor.

The last time we saw Devoleena Bhattacharjee was in Bigg Boss 15, where she competed as a wildcard. The actor was forced to leave the show after suffering an injury during a task and even needed surgery. She also made her movie debut earlier this year with the Lakshmi Iyer flick First Second Chance. Renuka Shahane, Ananth Mahadevan, Saahil Uppal, and Nikhil Sangha are also featured in the film.