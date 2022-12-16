Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to being trolled for marrying Muslim man, says 'whether my babies will be Hindu or..'

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee wed Shanwaz Shaikh in a private wedding in Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to being trolled for marrying Muslim man, says 'whether my babies will be Hindu or..'
Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee wed Shanwaz Shaikh in a private wedding in Mumbai. When she announced the news, she received criticism online for marrying a Muslim man. Some even mentioned the religion of the future children. 

Reacting to one such comment which is now deleted, Devoleena wrote on Twitter, “Whether my babies will be hindu or muslims aap kaun ? Aur itni jab apko baccho ko lekar chinta ho hi rahi hai bohot saare anaath ashrams hai, jaaiye adopt kijiye aur apne hisaab se dharm or naam decide kijiye. Mera pati, mera baccha , mera dharm , mere rules. Aap kaun ? #toxic” 

Another netizen wrote, “I remember that incident which recently happened in india, where a hindu girl married a Muslim boy n he brutally killed that girl. Well, it's ur life @Devoleena_23 , ur choice . Have a happily married life. Congratulation.” 

To this she replied, “Same here. Also i remember a hindu wife & a son killed her husband & cut into pieces. Also witnessed my fren who is no more and how much she suffered the physical & mental harrassment by her husband. Anyway let it be. Chill karo. And thank you for the wishes.” 

Devoleena also shared photos from the wedding and wrote, , “And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu “ CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU. Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA..”   

Also read: Bigg Boss fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets married? Viral photos leave netizens confused

For the unversed, The last time we saw Devoleena Bhattacharjee was in Bigg Boss 15, where she competed as a wildcard. The actor was forced to leave the show after suffering an injury during a task and even needed surgery 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Malaika Arora flaunted her toned figure in workout outfit, fans called her hottest
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Educational qualifications of these Bollywood actors will leave you surprised, check list here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala DHSE Improvement result 2022 OUT at keralaresults.nic.in: How to check, answer sheet revaluation deadline here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.