Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to being trolled for marrying Muslim man, says 'whether my babies will be Hindu or..'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee wed Shanwaz Shaikh in a private wedding in Mumbai. When she announced the news, she received criticism online for marrying a Muslim man. Some even mentioned the religion of the future children.

Reacting to one such comment which is now deleted, Devoleena wrote on Twitter, “Whether my babies will be hindu or muslims aap kaun ? Aur itni jab apko baccho ko lekar chinta ho hi rahi hai bohot saare anaath ashrams hai, jaaiye adopt kijiye aur apne hisaab se dharm or naam decide kijiye. Mera pati, mera baccha , mera dharm , mere rules. Aap kaun ? #toxic”

Another netizen wrote, “I remember that incident which recently happened in india, where a hindu girl married a Muslim boy n he brutally killed that girl. Well, it's ur life @Devoleena_23 , ur choice . Have a happily married life. Congratulation.”

To this she replied, “Same here. Also i remember a hindu wife & a son killed her husband & cut into pieces. Also witnessed my fren who is no more and how much she suffered the physical & mental harrassment by her husband. Anyway let it be. Chill karo. And thank you for the wishes.”

Devoleena also shared photos from the wedding and wrote, , “And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu “ CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU. Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA..”

For the unversed, The last time we saw Devoleena Bhattacharjee was in Bigg Boss 15, where she competed as a wildcard. The actor was forced to leave the show after suffering an injury during a task and even needed surgery