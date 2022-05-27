Devoleena Bhattacharjee opens up on being 'terrified' after a murder took place in her building

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is terrified as a murder took place in the actress' building in Mumbai, and she's living alone with her pet. As per the report of India Today, while speaking to the Times of India, Devoleena revealed that a domestic help was murdered by a man, and her body was dumped on the railway tracks. Post this incident, Bhattacharjee is waiting for her mother to stay with her in Mumbai.

During the conversation, Devoleena pointed out that security measures have to be increased in societies, and added, "I am terrified after this incident and staying at home alone with my pet has suddenly become a bit scary. The incident happened on the same premises where I live. After what has happened, I salute the cops for taking action so fast but I also feel that gated societies and all residential buildings should have good safety measures and checks on the kind of staff they are hiring."

Devoleena's mom has gone to Assam to attend her brother's wedding, and she hopes that after the wedding, her mother will move in with her. "My brother is getting married soon and so till then my mother will continue living in Assam but after the wedding is over, I would like her to move in with me. It will make me feel good and I will no longer be living just with my pet in Mumbai."

On the work front, Devoleena recently announced her single track with Vishal Singh, and she was also seen in Bigg Boss 15. As far as her song with Vishal is concerned, the actress gained attention for the project by staging an engagement stint with Vishal on their Instagram. After announcing their engagement in the evening, actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh revealed that they aren't engaged, but they did it as a part of the promotion of their upcoming single. Devoleena shared a reel on her Instagram where she and Vishal thanked the audience for their love, and they cleared that they are coming together only for a music video, and the whole engagement announcement, was just a promotional activity for their upcoming romantic song.



