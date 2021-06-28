Devoleena Bhattacharjee flaunts her sexy belly dancing skills in latest viral video, reveals 'still learning'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has joined the latest Instagram trend of the 'Touch It' song by Busta Rhymes. The original trend has users showing their fashionable side but the 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actor flaunted her belly dancing skills. Wearing a black sports bra and black pants with a hip scarf tied around it. Devoleena even shared that she is still learning the skill but going by the video, the actor who is an incredible dancer is acing it.

'Gopi Bahu' of Indian television captioned the video stating, "Practice. Practice. Practice. In love with this dance form. I am not yet learnt properly to post a full dance. Still learning. But I am sure as soon as I finish my course will share it with you all for sure. Till then enjoy this… #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #bellydance #dancereels #passion #blessed #trending."

Several netizens commented on Devoleena's video. One wrote, "Gopi bahu ye kya." While another user who was concerned about her back pain commented, "Do slowly otherwise your backbone pain will start again."

Recently, Bhattacharjee made headlines for talking about her relationship status. The actor had told Hindustan Times, "I’m planning to get married next year. Let’s see how things go. I don’t talk much about these things as I’m superstitious and scared of the evil eye. Hopefully, all things will go right and well."

While she had earlier said, "I am not ready to reveal my partner’s name just yet. He is also not comfortable about making his name public since he doesn't belong to the industry. People will start sending him friend requests and following him on social media, which we don’t want at this stage. I prefer to keep my personal life under wraps."