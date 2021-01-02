Devoleena Bhattacharjee divulges New Year resolutions, says '2020 taught me to be fearless'

Though 2020 is over, the life lessons it gave us are ones for a lifetime.

And reflecting on the same is television's much-loved actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who states that 2020 taught her some of the most valuable life lessons which the vows to remember, acknowledge and execute throughout 2021.

In a recent interview with Times of India, the former Bigg Boss contestant spoke about her new year's resolutions, what she aims to achieve in 2021 and what all she wants to explore in terms of travelling in the upcoming few weeks.

Speaking about the pandemic and her New Year resolution, Devoleena told the publication, "The pandemic has taught us all to be not just physically fit and how important our immunity is but it has also taught us about the importance of emotional and mental fitness. So, my NY resolution is to work on my physical, emotional, and mental fitness."

She added, "TV has and will always be my first love and I want to come back on TV with some meaty and interesting roles in 2021. Something which I haven't done before and which excites me. 2020 has taught me to be fearless and take on new opportunities."

Admitting that much like others she too was sceptical about travelling amid an ongoing pandemic that has taken the lives of thousands across the globe, Devoleena further added, "I was a little sceptical about travelling amid the pandemic and was waiting for the vaccine to arrive so that I can make my travel plans. But, it seems I've been missing my hometown a lot and have finally decided to travel to Assam. This will be my first trip amid the pandemic and I'm super nervous and excited."

For the unversed, Devoleena, who is a trained Bharatnatyam dance, shot to after essaying the role of Gopi Modi in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'.

She was last seen in 2019 web series 'Sweet Lie' and has been making special appearances on various TV shows, the latest being 'Bigg Boss 14'.