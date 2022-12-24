Search icon
Newlywed Devoleena Bhattacharjee dismisses pregnancy rumours, says trolls 'can't see anyone happy'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has broken the silence on the ongoing pregnancy rumours and trolling by calling it mental torture.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Television's favourite bahu Devoleena Bhattacharjee shocked everyone when she announced her wedding with her instructor Shanwaz Shaikh. After getting married to Shanwaz in a private ceremony on December 14, netizens sparked her pregnancy rumours. 

A few social media assumed that the Saath Nibhana Saathiya star is pregnant, and thus she got married to Shaikh in a hush-hush manner. Reacting to such trolls, Devoleena said to ETimes that she doesn't need to justify anything to anyone. "There are people around who think that I'm pregnant and hence I got married all of a sudden. I'm shocked and feel sad for people who make such poor comments." 

Bhattacharjee further called such rumours another level of hypocrisy. "You can't let go of any single opportunity to torture someone. They can't see anyone happy. It's frustrating at times," slammed Devoleena. She further asked why does one need to poke so much into someone's life? But later she laughed at such comments and decided to let go. Bhattacharjee doesn't know what is coming next.

Here's Devoleena with Shanwaz

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Earlier, Devoleena reacted to one hateful comment, and wrote, "Whether my babies will be hindu or muslims aap kaun ? Aur itni jab apko baccho ko lekar chinta ho hi rahi hai bohot saare anaath ashrams hai, jaaiye adopt kijiye aur apne hisaab se dharm or naam decide kijiye. Mera pati, mera baccha , mera dharm , mere rules. Aap kaun ? #toxic."

Another netizen wrote, “I remember that incident which recently happened in india, where a hindu girl married a Muslim boy n he brutally killed that girl. Well, it's ur life @Devoleena_23 , ur choice . Have a happily married life. Congratulation.” 

To this she replied, “Same here. Also i remember a hindu wife & a son killed her husband & cut into pieces. Also witnessed my fren who is no more and how much she suffered the physical & mental harrassment by her husband. Anyway let it be. Chill karo. And thank you for the wishes.”  Apart from SNS, Devoleena also participated in Bigg Boss 15. 

 

