FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Petrol, Diesel prices today, June 2, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol, Diesel prices today, June 2, 2026: Check city-wise rates here

Devoleena Bhattacharjee condemns Mumbai meat-throwing incident, netizens ask 'why you married Muslim?'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee condemns Mumbai meat-throwing incident, netizens react

CBSE Class 12 Result: CBSE Re-Evaluation Portal Faces Fresh Technical Problems | CBSE News

CBSE Class 12 Result: CBSE Re-Evaluation Portal Faces Fresh Technical Problems | CBSE News

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Devoleena Bhattacharjee condemns Mumbai meat-throwing incident, netizens ask 'why you married Muslim?'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's criticism of a viral meat-throwing video drew both support and criticism, leading to a social media debate.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 02, 2026, 10:26 AM IST

Devoleena Bhattacharjee condemns Mumbai meat-throwing incident, netizens ask 'why you married Muslim?'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A social media post by television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has sparked widespread discussion after she reacted to a viral video allegedly showing a Mumbai resident tossing pieces of meat from a balcony to feed birds.

The actress expressed strong disapproval of the act and questioned the possible consequences if the meat had landed on someone walking below. Referring to an earlier incident that had drawn national attention, Devoleena wrote, "Remember when Holi colors accidentally fell on the little girl during the auspicious moment, and she was murdered." She then contrasted it with the current controversy, adding, "and here, meat is being openly thrown outside."

The video, which has been circulating across social media platforms, allegedly features a man identified in viral posts as Imran Patel. While many users have demanded action against the individual seen in the clip, no official confirmation regarding his identity or any legal action has been issued by authorities so far.

Devoleena's remarks soon became a talking point online, but the conversation quickly shifted from the incident itself to the actress's personal life. Several users highlighted that she is married to Shanawaz Shaikh and accused her of selectively commenting on issues.

One social media user responded, "Be fair on all issues, don’t be a hate monger! Your husband is a Muslim too." Another wrote, "Why did u marry Muslim if you're so averse to Islam?"

As the debate intensified, supporters of the actress defended her right to comment on the viral video, while critics questioned the tone and intent of her remarks. The exchange has since become part of a larger discussion unfolding across social media platforms.

Devoleena, who rose to fame through her role as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, remains one of television's most recognisable faces. Apart from daily soaps, she has also featured in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss 15.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Petrol, Diesel prices today, June 2, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Petrol, Diesel prices today, June 2, 2026: Check city-wise rates here
Devoleena Bhattacharjee condemns Mumbai meat-throwing incident, netizens ask 'why you married Muslim?'
Devoleena Bhattacharjee condemns Mumbai meat-throwing incident, netizens react
Big Change for Foreigners in India: New immigration rules say 180-day Visa holders must register before their stay expires
New Immigration Rules: 180-day Visa holders must register before stay expires
Did Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri ignore Dharna Durga during Maa Behen promotions? The actors break their silence
Did Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri ignore Dharna Durga during Maa Behen promotions
US Mass Shooting: 7 dead, including suspect, after series of shootings in Iowa's Muscatine
US Mass Shooting: 7 dead, including suspect, after series of shootings in Iowa
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement