Devoleena Bhattacharjee condemns Mumbai meat-throwing incident, netizens ask 'why you married Muslim?'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's criticism of a viral meat-throwing video drew both support and criticism, leading to a social media debate.

A social media post by television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has sparked widespread discussion after she reacted to a viral video allegedly showing a Mumbai resident tossing pieces of meat from a balcony to feed birds.

The actress expressed strong disapproval of the act and questioned the possible consequences if the meat had landed on someone walking below. Referring to an earlier incident that had drawn national attention, Devoleena wrote, "Remember when Holi colors accidentally fell on the little girl during the auspicious moment, and she was murdered." She then contrasted it with the current controversy, adding, "and here, meat is being openly thrown outside."

Gande se gande gaali bhi inn jaiso ko justify nahi kar sakte…Remember bacchi se holi ka rang gir gaya tha galti se mohortama pe, toh murder hogaya tha…aur yahan khule aam meat phenka jaa raha hai bahaar…. https://t.co/oMJGWTXFEI — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 1, 2026

The video, which has been circulating across social media platforms, allegedly features a man identified in viral posts as Imran Patel. While many users have demanded action against the individual seen in the clip, no official confirmation regarding his identity or any legal action has been issued by authorities so far.

Devoleena's remarks soon became a talking point online, but the conversation quickly shifted from the incident itself to the actress's personal life. Several users highlighted that she is married to Shanawaz Shaikh and accused her of selectively commenting on issues.

One social media user responded, "Be fair on all issues, don’t be a hate monger! Your husband is a Muslim too." Another wrote, "Why did u marry Muslim if you're so averse to Islam?"

As the debate intensified, supporters of the actress defended her right to comment on the viral video, while critics questioned the tone and intent of her remarks. The exchange has since become part of a larger discussion unfolding across social media platforms.

Devoleena, who rose to fame through her role as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, remains one of television's most recognisable faces. Apart from daily soaps, she has also featured in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss 15.