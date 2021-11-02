Devoleena Bhattacharjee breaks down while talking about ex-boyfriend â€“ WATCH

On season two of ‘Ladies Vs Gentlemen’, television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee cried while remembering one of her prior relationships. When she appeared to be emotional in an earlier promo, the reason for this was not revealed. She choked up when talking about one of her ex-boyfriends in a recent video.

"What percent of people feel that after committing to a relationship, men disappear more than women?" asked host Riteish Deshmukh. Terence Lewis and Jay Bhanushali thought the correct answer was 60%, while Devoleena and Jasmin Bhasin guessed 50%.

“Mere liye toh yeh question hi galat hai kyunki mujhe aisa lagta hai ki ladke pehli baat toh commitment hi nahi dete (I think this question is incorrect because guys do not commit in the first place),” Devoleena said. “Agar galti se de bhi diya, toh uske baad toh matlab abhi kaise bhi jaan bachao (If they mistakenly end up committing, they think about how to get out of it),” she added.

Terence inquired if Devoleena had ever had such an experience, to which she replied that she had.

“I was in that relationship for almost six-seven years,” she said. After a pause, she added, “No, no, I don’t want to talk about it.” She then teared up and asked to take a break.

Devoleena took a breather, drank some water, and wiped her tears away with a tissue. Genelia D'Souza, one of the co-hosts, became concerned and looked in on her. “You’re okay?” she asked, adding, “Take your time”.

Devoleena claimed that she is in a relationship earlier this year, but she has not divulged the identity of her boyfriend because he is not from the entertainment industry. They are also preparing to tie the knot next year, according to her.