Devoleena Bhattacharjee announces pregnancy with husband Shanwaz, shares adorable photos

In her post, Devoleena expressed her happiness and gratitude,

Popular television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who married Shanwaz on December 14, 2022, has shared the joyous news that she is expecting her first child.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, Devoleena made the announcement, where she shared a series of pictures with her family. The pictures capture touching moments as her loved ones bless the couple, marking this special milestone.

In her post, Devoleena expressed her happiness and gratitude, writing, "Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life."

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. One fan wrote, "Congratulations, Devoleena! This is such wonderful news." Another added, "So happy for you both! May this divine journey be filled with joy and blessings."

Devoleena, well-known for her role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and her participation in Bigg Boss 13, continues to engage in various projects, including reality TV and digital content. She also maintains a strong presence on social media, where she keeps fans updated on both her professional and personal life.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)\