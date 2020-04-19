Devoleena Bhattacharjee adopts two families for a month amid coronavirus crisis

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has joined a long list of celebrities from film and television who are offering help to those less privileged than them during the coronavirus lockdown. The former Bigg Boss contestant has reportedly adopted two families for a month is offering them support during these difficult times.

A fan shared a screenshot of Devoleena’s donation and wrote on Twitter, "Thank youuuu so much @Devoleena_23 for Adopting 2 families for 1 month Nd Donating Money for Thier food & groceries ...This will be the best bihu gift for your Assam fans God bless you @Devoleena_23."

Earlier this month, Devoleena had also extended her help for a pregnant woman in need of blood from a rare blood group. The sister-in-law of the woman had tweeted, "Can’t express how much we owe to u @Devoleena_23 & @veerakunaparedy Yesterday my brother’s wife was admitted in the hospital for delivery at that time she needed O- ve blood group. blood wasn’t available in hospital. It’s Quite impossible to get that because of lockdown."

Apart from Devoleena, several other television celebs have offered their help including TV star and comedian Kapil Sharma who announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh to the PM relief fund while Arjun Bijlani who donated Rs 5 Lakh to the PM-CARES fund.

Host and actor Maniesh Paul had also announced his contribution. "I take a pledge to donate 20 lakhs from my savings to the PM-CARES fund...its time to be there for everyone... @narendramodiji.. JAI HIND," he had tweeted at the time.