Television

Devloeena Bhattacharrjee seeks help from Mumbai Police after getting death threats for speaking against Arhaan Khan

Arhaan and Rashami were in a relationship at the time when they were inside the Bigg Boss house.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 21, 2020, 06:56 PM IST

Television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has sought the help of Mumbai Police after a woman sent her a death threat. In a screenshot posted by the actress, the woman asked Devoleena to stop speaking about Rashami Desai's former boyfriend Arhaan Khan. The police department tweeted to reassure the actor. Devoleena, on her social media, wrote, "@MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 please look into this message where I am getting killing threats from this lady. Urge you to take action against it asap."

In the screenshot, the woman wrote her threat in Hindi, "Aap baar baar Arhaan ki insult kar rahi hai. Aur jiske liye aap yeh sab kuch kar rahi hain, aap yaad rakhna, na aapki aur aaun dono ki laash bhi kisiko nahi milegi. Main Rashami aur Sidharth Shukla ki baat karrahi hon. Aaj ke baad apna muh band rakhe. Aainda agar aapke Arhaan ke khilaaf koi baat ki toh voh aapka aakhri din hoga (You have been insulting Arhaan continuously. And remember, the bodies of even those two for whom you are doing this, will not found. I am talking about Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. Keep your mouth shut from now on. If you continue to speak about Arhaan, then that day would be your last one.)"

Mumbai Police replied to Devoleena and said, "We have followed you. Please DM us your contact details." For the uninformed, Arhaan and Rashami were in a relationship at the time when they were inside the Bigg Boss house. At one time, Salman had revealed on national television that Arhaan had a child and that he had concealed this fact from her. 

Speaking about Rashami and Arhaan's relationship, Devoleena had said in the past, "I don’t think she needs to give time to Arhaan and her relationship; she needs to end it. It is going to be emotionally very tough in the future. I know it gets tough because you get attached to the person when you are in a relationship. But aage jaake pachtane se accha she should end now. When a person lies to you and you forgive him, he takes you for granted and one thing leads to another. Arhaan has kept her in the dark for so long, there’s no point in giving him another chance. Then you get trapped in that relationship and there is no way out. Rashami doesn’t need to think even one percent over it. It will be tough, but time will heal everything."

