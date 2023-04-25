Designer Ishita Gupta accuses Priyanka Chahar Choudhary of stealing and copying her designs, threatens FIR

Ishita Gupta-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a television actress popularly known for her role in the TV serial Udaariyan. Recently, a designer accused the actress of stealing and copying her designs and filed a complaint against her. However, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or her team haven’t yet opened up on this matter.

In a now-deleted post, designer Ishita Gupta called Priyanka Chahar Choudhary an ‘obsessed lady', accused her of stealing her clothes, and wrote, “Obsessed lady with a psychotic PR team that can’t stop harassing others – Definition of toxic! Just to impress people faked an entire personality. She thinks by trying to look like me and by dressing up like my clone she can turn into the person I am. Ha! Perhaps after a zillion reincarnations. I have blocked her. It’s high time she herself to FO. Stole my clothes over 30K pounds, I didn’t say anything.”

Earlier, Ishita posted a series of tweets and wrote, “Waise mang leti toh mei de deti automatically. Without asking just taking and running is stealing only. But this not a nice thing to do PR on. Khud lado isse and khud ke ladai pe PR karo. I’m not interested in associating with these type of peasants. And kapde churaye toh hai isne but that’s b/w me and her na . I’m slamming her ye pata nahi who’s this iski dushmaan. I will not comment on her anymore. After blocking also if she stalks & copies me it’s her problem for being obsessed. Already bohot dushman hai iske lag raha hai. (If she would have asked, i would have given her but without asking just taking is dealing only. She has stolen clothes but it is between me and her, I am slamming her but don't know who is this, her enemy. looks like she (Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary) already has many enemies).”

The designer also took to her Twitter and filed a complaint against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and wrote, “@MumbaiPolice this is baseless and false and is the work of #PriyankaChaharChaudhary and her PR team. I’m away from India so can’t file a fake report complaint but when I’m back which is soon we shall pursue this. Please store this as electronic evidence for future. Have a good day.”

Not only this, but Ishita Gupta also threatened to reveal Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary’s real age and wrote, “Dear disaster Priyanka - stay away from me and my life. I don’t only have Harsh’s photo but also your passport which I can leak if I want to prove you faked your age. More over daily social media stalking and putting bots on my posts. Now false accusations of murder! Gaye beta tum ab. @MumbaiPolice. please use this. It will count as electronic evidence now.”

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was last seen as a contestant in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 and though she lost the title, the actress became a household name after the show. The actress won hearts with her strong opinions and her chemistry with Ankit Gupta was also loved by the audience.

