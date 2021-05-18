'Denied of sleep': Urvashi Dholakia shares videos of hour-long 'torture' outside her home at 2 am, watch

As Mumbai is under a lockdown, one would assume that no activity takes place in the city after sun-down. However, that was not the case with TV actress Urvashi Dholakia.

Dholakia on Sunday (May 16) had a ‘torturous’ and sleepless night due to construction going on outside her house in Juhu scheme. She took to Twitter in the wee hours of Monday (May 15) to vent to her fans about the construction noise and that the workers were not wearing masks.

"This is what is happening in juhu scheme at 2am ! I wonder how is this even allowed !! & who grants this permission? More-so these guys are without masks! Yes I must thank @CPMumbaiPolice for promptly arriving at the scene & taking charge of the situation,” the actress wrote in one of her many tweets.

Almost an hour later, the ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 1’ fame was back on Twitter to inform that the construction was continued even after the intervention of police.

"It is now 2:50 am and the work still continues!!! @CPMumbaiPolice instead of making sure this doesn’t happen u left after a few minutes of discussion Thanks! I understand they’re doing their jobs but why can’t this be done during the day?Lockdown hai na?So din Bhar sote hain kya!” The actress fumed.

Urvashi continued with her Twitter rant and said that her 85-year-old mother is awake at night due to the disturbance and that they’ve been denied of their sleep.

"We all are anyway loosing our sleep during these tough time’s & with this atrocity we’ve been denied even the little bit of sleep that is our right !My mom of 85 years is wide awake as this is happening right under our home!Who’s given permission? @CMOMaharashtra @CPMumbaiPolice," she wrote in the Twitter thread.

In her final tweet describing the torturous ordeal, Dholakia said, “Latest video at 3:10 am ! Clearly we the public are useless entities! We can’t work, we can’t go out, we can’t sleep, what else can’t we do now? Can we breathe ?? And live in peace ? Jai Ho Folded hands @CPMumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra over an hour of absolute torture in a residential area.”

Urvashi Dholakia rose to fame after her portrayal of vamp ‘Komolika’ in the Ekta Kapoor’s original ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ which was a major hit show back in the day.