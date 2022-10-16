Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Rajev Paul clarifies he is not married, writes 'once bitten twice shy'

Rajev Paul/Instagram

Following rumours that he had wed, Rajev Paul recently made headlines. When the actor posted a photo of himself and a girl dressed in wedding attire, it initially caused some confusion. His caption also implied that he was married. However, Rajev revealed that this was a scene from one of his shoots.

Dropping the wedding picture, the actor wrote, "They say once bitten twice shy... But still... It's worth a try... Once again...all the vows...the rituals...Itne saare log Shaadi kar rahe hai. Koi Karwa Chauth mana raha hai... Well...now it's time.. Happiness for all."

Later, shared a post clarifying that he is not married, "Combination of bad internet and low battery after a fun post result in a post going viral. Fact. All the family members of my show SSK2 are actually getting re-married. Including my character GiriRaj Oswal. That's exactly what I said Once bitten twice shy. All are getting married. Happiness for all. But I appreciate all the love that I accidently recieved from my friends from the media and the industry, actually congratulating me for my supposed marriage. Thank you so much... Magar why are you all so keen to get me married.. Khush rehne do na yaar. Happiness for all nevertheless (sic)."

Delnaaz Irani and Rajev Paul, who appeared together on numerous shows and even competed in the inaugural season of the dance reality competition Nach Baliye, were among the most well-known couples in the television industry in the 2000s. They placed third in the competition.

The couple's fourteen-year union came to an end in 2012 when they filed for divorce. Delnaaz, whose most well-known film role was as Jaspreet "Sweetu" Kapoor in the Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan-starring Kal Ho Naa Ho, began dating DJ Percy Karkaria.