Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana opens up about being compared to Urfi Javed: 'Jab maine kapde pehenna start kiya...'

Rhythm Chanana-Urfi Javed

The viral Delhi Metro girl Rhythm Chanana is in the news for showcasing her carefree attitude and unique dressing sense in public transport. Rhythm earned fame for travelling in Delhi Metro wearing a brallete and mini skirt. Netizens have been following Rhythm. Her popularity is increasing day by day.

Chanana's Instagram profile has several reels in which she's giving a glimpse of her unique fashion statement. However, in her posts, there is a constant comparison of her with Urfi Javed. Many users call Rhythm a copy of Urfi Javed, and they claim that Chanana is heavily inspired by Uorfi. Rhythm has finally broken the silence on the comparison and shared her views about following the Bigg Boss OTT star.

In an interview with Telly Talk India, when Rhythm was asked to comment about the comparisons with Urfi Javed, she said, "I want to clarify that on the internet there some articles stating that I got to know about Urfi from past few days. No, I know about her for the past few months. Jab maine aise kapade pehenna start kiya tha, toh tab mujhe Urfi Javed ke baare mein nahi pata tha (When I started wearing such outfits, I didn't know about Urfi Javed). I started uploading my videos on Insta in December (2022), and people started commenting that I am copying Urfi Javed. After that, I started checking her profile. I reactivated my Instagram profile in December. Main Urfi Javed ko dekhne ke liye Instagram download kiya tha (I downloaded Instagram to check Urfi Javed's profile). Meanwhile, I was uploading my photos and videos. If you notice there is a gap in my Instagram, from October to December 2022."

Chanana further added, "It's not like that 'I don't like or don't know who Urfi Javed is.' In fact. the entire country knows her. But when I started out, I didn't know about her. So you can't say that I am inspired by her." Rhythm complemented Urfi and said, "I really like her, I feel admired and motivated by her." At last, Rhythm confessed that she likes being compared with Urfi Javed, "It feels nice when you see that people are comparing me with her." Chanana concluded.