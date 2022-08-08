Delhi Crime season 2 trailer: Shefali Shah is back as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, attempts to solve multiple murder case

Credit: Netflix India/Instagram

One of the most popular and much-anticipated web series, Delhi Crime is back with multiple murder case mysteries. Yes! Rejoice all Delhi Crime fans! The trailer of season 2 of your favourite thriller Delhi Crime has been released by Netflix.

Seasoned police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her trusted team have reunited to solve multiple murder mystery case. The trailer looks amazing, netizens can’t keep calm after knowing the second season of India's only International Emmy Award-winning series, Delhi Crime, has returned.

Inspired by true events, witness top-cop Vartika spearheads another crucial investigation with her team to save Delhi and its senior citizens from a heinous gang of killers. In this season, Shefali Shah reprises her role with DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. The trailer demonstrates how Delhi Police is searching for a serial killer even as they struggle with a staffing shortfall and an increase in crime.

One of the social media users commented, “I'm thrilled and counting down the days!” The second one said, “Commmeee fast 26th august can’t wait for this show.” The third person wrote, “Kisi ke pass NETFLIX h share KR lo.” The fourth one commented, “Bahut intezar karwaya prabhu season 2 ka.” The fifth one said, “Finally she is back... Kitna wait kraya yar..... Kbse intezar tha madam sir vertika ka.... Yuhuuu”

The series will be released on August 26. Apart from Shefali, the show also stars Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal and Gopal Datt among others. The first season of the show was based on the Delhi Police’s investigation of the infamous 2012 Delhi gang rape. It is the first Indian web series to win an International Emmy Award.

(With inputs from ANI)