Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Delhi Crime season 2 trailer: Shefali Shah is back as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, attempts to solve multiple murder case

Seasoned police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her trusted team have reunited to solve multiple murder mystery case in Delhi Crime season 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

Delhi Crime season 2 trailer: Shefali Shah is back as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, attempts to solve multiple murder case
Credit: Netflix India/Instagram

One of the most popular and much-anticipated web series, Delhi Crime is back with multiple murder case mysteries. Yes! Rejoice all Delhi Crime fans! The trailer of season 2 of your favourite thriller Delhi Crime has been released by Netflix.

Seasoned police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her trusted team have reunited to solve multiple murder mystery case. The trailer looks amazing, netizens can’t keep calm after knowing the second season of India's only International Emmy Award-winning series, Delhi Crime, has returned.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Inspired by true events, witness top-cop Vartika spearheads another crucial investigation with her team to save Delhi and its senior citizens from a heinous gang of killers. In this season, Shefali Shah reprises her role with DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. The trailer demonstrates how Delhi Police is searching for a serial killer even as they struggle with a staffing shortfall and an increase in crime.

One of the social media users commented, “I'm thrilled and counting down the days!” The second one said, “Commmeee fast 26th august can’t wait for this show.” The third person wrote, “Kisi ke pass NETFLIX h share KR lo.” The fourth one commented, “Bahut intezar karwaya prabhu season 2 ka.” The fifth one said, “Finally she is back... Kitna wait kraya yar..... Kbse intezar tha madam sir vertika ka.... Yuhuuu”

The series will be released on August 26. Apart from Shefali, the show also stars Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal and Gopal Datt among others. The first season of the show was based on the Delhi Police’s investigation of the infamous 2012 Delhi gang rape. It is the first Indian web series to win an International Emmy Award.

Netflix will stream the second season of the show later this year. The OTT giant hasn't announced the official release date yet. (With inputs from ANI)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth clinches bronze medal after defeating Singapore's Jia Heng Teh in straight sets
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.