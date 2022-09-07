Delhi Crime Season 2 star Kuldeep Sareen opens up on getting due recognition through OTT | Exclusive

Kuldeep Sareen

Veteran artist Kuldeep Sareen has been in the film industry for the past 18 years. After doing countless roles in movies like Saand Ki Aankh, Rangoon, Qaidi Band, Don, and multiple series like Crime Patrol and CID, the NSD graduate has finally found his due recognition due to OTT.

Kuldeep is currently basking the success of Delhi Crime Season 2. His character of a suspended police official Viren Chaddha has won the audience, and the unpredictability factor of his character intrigued the audience. In the much-celebrated series, Kuldeep leads the team of Shefali Shah's police officials in nabbing a group of ruthless killers called the 'chaddi banyan gang.'

While speaking to DNA, Kuldeep acknowledged the fact that the digital platform has been a boon to an artist like him. "I am really thankful to the producers, and makers of this series, as they entrusted me with such a crucial character. I am enjoying the second innings of my career, as OTT has given me due recognition, and now I feel that the years of my struggle and hard work are finally getting recognised." Before DC 2, Sareen had also played a crucial role of Jaspreet Bhatti in the action series Shoorveer, and the actor feels that he was missing such a variety of roles in films and television.

In his career, Kuldeep hardly said 'no' to any project. He has always welcomed offers from Bollywood and Television as a stepping stone in his career. Kuldeep stated that even did a movie for mere Rs 2,500. Now when Kuldeep look back at his initial struggle, he recalled how some makers were rude him. "I have seen those days when I used to wait for hours for the star to arrive, and while shooting the scene, the director used to tell me, 'arey Kuldeep ji jaldi-jaldi dialogue boliye... itna footage mat khaiye.' However, I accepted everything with sheer love and dedication, and now, after spending almost two decades, I can see the respect, and everyone treats me with utmost love." On the work front, Kuldeep will also be seen in the upcoming series Rafoo Chakkar.