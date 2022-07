Delhi Crime season 2: DCP Vartika Chaturvedi is back with new case, crime drama to premiere in August

Credit: Netflix India/Instagram

Rejoice all Delhi Crime fans! Season 2 of your favourite thriller Delhi Crime is going to be out soon. Seasoned police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her trusted team are returning in the second season of India's only International Emmy Award-winning series, Delhi Crime.

Inspired by true events, witness top-cop Vartika spearheads another crucial investigation with her team to save Delhi and its senior citizens from a heinous gang of killers. On Friday, Netflix released the trailer of the much-awaited show `Delhi Crime`.

In this season, Shefali Shah reprises her role with DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. The trailer demonstrates how Delhi Police is now searching for a serial killer even as they struggle with a staffing shortfall and an increase in crime.

Fans reacted to the trailer, one of them wrote, "Here comes a teaser of Masterpiece from Netflix! Can't wait." Another one mentioned, "Finally the teaser dropped and I also skipped a heartbeat." The third one commented, "Delhi crime is the another reason to continue Netflix subscription." The fourth one wrote, "Finally the date... much awaited series.."

The fifth one commented, "Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang." The sixth person mentioned, "Are you kidding... I can't wait for this know.." The event one said, "That line:- ma'am itna sochne ka time hi nahi milta, usse phle dusra crime ho jata hain is a reality."

Check it out:

Apart from Shefali, the show also stars Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal and Gopal Datt among others. The first season of the show was based on the Delhi Police`s investigation of the infamous 2012 Delhi gang rape. It is the first Indian web series to win an International Emmy Award.

Netflix will stream the second season of the show later this year. The OTT giant hasn't announced the official release date yet. (With inputs from ANI)