Delhi Crime 2 star Kuldeep Sareen opens up about plight of theatre artist, says 'we can't survive...' | Exclusive

Veteran actor Kuldeep Sareen is ecstatic as his years of struggle are finally getting their due, and he's getting different opportunities to showcase his talent. Recently, Kuldeep made an impact on viewers with his portrayal of a grey-shade police official Viren Chaddha in Delhi Crime Season 2. Before that, Sareen impressed the masses with Shoorveer.

With two back-to-back major successes in OTT, Kuldeep opened up on how his struggle of 18 years has helped him in sharpening his skills. Sareen hails from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and his family lives in Delhi. Due to shoots, and professional commitments, Kuldeep often travels from Delhi to Mumbai and other states of India. The veteran artist loves his family, and he had never intended to leave them for work, but after doing theatre for years, Kuldeep realised after a point, that there is no scope for growth, and he can't look after his family by just doing Drama. While speaking to DNA India, Sareen added, "This is bitter truth...sirf theatre karne se kuch nahi hota. I have a family to look after, and theatre gave me a platform to shine, but it doesn't give me enough money. We can't survive just by doing theatre."

Kuldeep further emphasised the plight of drama companies, and theatre artists. "Before setting up a play, we first arrange an auditorium that costs lakhs. Then we have to build sets, look after costumes, there are months of rehearsals, and what does an artist get in return, a cup of tea with biscuits? We don't get any subsidy from the government. Apart from these expenses, we have to pay the director, artists, and writers. So, after all of this, when we see a dull state at the ticket window, it's disheartening and heartbreaking. An artist can't survive by doing theatre, thus he tries his luck in movies, and go to Bombay. But even here, we have to prove ourselves at different levels."

Sareen has even been an integral part of Crime Patrol for years. Yet, after a point, he bid goodbye to the show, as he realised that he's been stereotyped. "It's true that Crime Patrol has given me recognition, and I loved being a part of the show. But after a few years, I realised that I was been boxed in as a character. Due to this, I was even getting similar roles as a commissioner, and senior police officials in films as well. That's the reason why I decided to quit the show, and even said no to a few films."

Apart from acting, Kuldeep believes in enriching budding talents. The actor even conducts workshops and train actors. Among his pupils, actors like Adar Jain, late actor Deep Sidhu, and others have been trained under Kuldeep. Kuldeep concluded the conversation by stating that even after spending two decades, he still feels like a fresher, and is always game for characters that will challenge him.



