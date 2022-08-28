Delhi Crime 2: Shefali Shah discloses if term ‘Madam Sir’ used in crime-drama is sexist

File Photo

The August 26 release of Delhi Crime 2, starring Shefali Shah, received excellent reviews from both the public. However, some social media users also brought up how DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, the actress' character in the web series, was addressed as "Madam sir" by her coworkers. They claimed that the phrase is used in a sexist manner. Shefali Shah was recently questioned about this and replied that it doesn't matter how people refer to her persona as long as the task is completed.

“A lot of debate and conversation happens around this, but there was a very interesting thing I was told when I did season 1. Actually Chaya ma’am told me, she said, ‘It doesn’t matter what they call me, as far as I get the job done.’ And it really doesn’t,” Shefali told Pinkvilla.

“Also, she is not here to correct people’s point of views, which are not affecting her job and society. She knows it comes only from love and respect. She is not going to go to every constable in the cop station correcting them. Her whole thing is, ‘Kuch bhi bulao, mera kaam sahi karo’. And it only comes from love and respect, or it just comes ki acha this is the term. Honestly, I love the term, I love it. I think it’s just so endearing. So you know har cheez ko dissect karne ki mujhe zarurat nahin lagti,” the actress added.

Inspired by true events, witness top-cop Vartika spearheads another crucial investigation with her team to save Delhi and its senior citizens from a heinous gang of killers. In this season, Shefali Shah reprises her role with DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. The trailer demonstrates how Delhi Police is searching for a serial killer even as they struggle with a staffing shortfall and an increase in crime.