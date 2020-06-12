Deepika Singh's mother tests COVID-19 positive, actress approaches Arvind Kejriwal after hospital refuses to give report

Deepika Singh approached Arvind Kejriwal after hospital tested her mother COVID-19 positive but wouldn't give her the reports thus not admitting her for treatment

'Diya Aur Baati Hum' actress Deepika Singh's mother has tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. The actress revealed that the hospital did not give her the reports and thus provide with medicinal attention. On seeing so, Deepika approached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Deepika Singh tagged Arvind Kejriwal and PMO on Twitter as she informed people about the condition. She stated that her father, who also lives in Delhi's crowded Paharganj area, was only allowed to take a picture of the report but not given the same which could be used for assistance.

Singh tweeted, "My mom has been diagnosed with Covid positive. ‪My mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn’t give reports . They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personell are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help . HNO 8365 Arya Nagar , Pahar Ganj , New Delhi 110055 , Near Ashoka Hotel at Aarakashan road . plz contact my husband Rohit 9833649679 @arvindkejriwal @narendramodi."

Here's her tweet:

My mom & dad are in Delhi. Mom has been diagnosed with Covid positive & Lady Hardinge hospital didn’t give reports only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personell are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. @ArvindKejriwal @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/kXzjhZZ73x — Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150) June 12, 2020

Deepika requested Kejriwal's interference in the matter since her mother, aged 59, is at home and cannot be admitted to the hospital without her test reports. Deepika's parents live in a joint family of 45 people and thus there is higher risk of infecting others and not being able to heal at home.