Deepika Singh's mother tests COVID-19 positive, actress approaches Arvind Kejriwal after hospital refuses to give report

Headlines

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

World’s richest transgender woman is heir to Rs 99,000 crore 5-star hotel chain; whopping net worth is…

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states, check latest forecast here

DNA Verified: Is PM Modi gifting every woman Rs 3000 for Raksha Bandhan 2023? Truth behind viral video

Ram Temple's sanctum sanctorum ready, idol consecration between Jan 16-24: Trust general secy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

Himachal weather update: Met warns of heavy rain in state from August 22-24

SSC CGL, MTS, and Havaldar Recruitment 2023 result soon: Know how to check, official website, other details

Benefits of weightlifting for women

AI imagines Harry Potter stars as Pirates of the Caribbean

10 foods to prevent and combat brain fog

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Russia’s Luna-25 moon fails, crashes into lunar surface; all eyes on Chandrayaan-3 now

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Sunny Deol's spokesperson reacts to reports of bank auctioning actor's villa: 'The issue will be resolved'

HomeTelevision

Television

Deepika Singh's mother tests COVID-19 positive, actress approaches Arvind Kejriwal after hospital refuses to give report

Deepika Singh approached Arvind Kejriwal after hospital tested her mother COVID-19 positive but wouldn't give her the reports thus not admitting her for treatment

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 12, 2020, 11:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

'Diya Aur Baati Hum' actress Deepika Singh's mother has tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. The actress revealed that the hospital did not give her the reports and thus provide with medicinal attention. On seeing so, Deepika approached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Deepika Singh tagged Arvind Kejriwal and PMO on Twitter as she informed people about the condition. She stated that her father, who also lives in Delhi's crowded Paharganj area, was only allowed to take a picture of the report but not given the same which could be used for assistance.

Singh tweeted, "My mom has been diagnosed with Covid positive. ‪My mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn’t give reports . They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personell are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help . HNO 8365 Arya Nagar , Pahar Ganj , New Delhi 110055 , Near Ashoka Hotel at Aarakashan road . plz contact my husband Rohit 9833649679 @arvindkejriwal @narendramodi."

Here's her tweet:

Deepika requested Kejriwal's interference in the matter since her mother, aged 59, is at home and cannot be admitted to the hospital without her test reports. Deepika's parents live in a joint family of 45 people and thus there is higher risk of infecting others and not being able to heal at home.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bihar: Four arrested for killing Araria journalist, 2 others on run

Ameesha Patel reveals she turned down Salman Khan's Tere Naam, SRK's Chalte Chalte, Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai due to...

Madhya Pradesh: Khajuraho-Udaipur train engine catches fire near Gwalior station, no casualties reported

Meet Saloni Sidana, doctor-turned-IAS who spent only Rs 500 on her wedding, now going viral for...

What is respiratory syncytial virus? Follow these tips to prevent it

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE