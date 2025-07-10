Deepika Singh on success of Mangal Lakshmi, crossing 500 episodes: 'Many women have come up to me saying..'

Deepika Singh, who was earlier known as IPS Sandhya Rathi from Diya Aur Bati Hum, is elated that now she's known as Mangal from Mangal Lakshmi. Singh reflected on how the show has connected to the masses, especially women.

In a television universe dominated by glammed-up dramas and picture-perfect protagonists, Mangal Lakshmi has carved a niche for itself by being unapologetically real. The slice-of-life saga has struck a powerful emotional chord with audiences across India, and now, it celebrates a remarkable milestone: 500 episodes of heart, grit, and unfiltered truth. At the center of it all is Mangal, brought to life with quiet strength by Deepika Singh — a woman who multitasks like a boss, mothers like a lioness, and stands tall even when the world tries to bend her.

Mangal Lakshmi is loved by India

Mangal’s steady climb to the #7 spot on the Ormax Characters India Loves (OCIL) report for May 2025 speaks volumes — audiences are increasingly drawn to characters who feel relatable and real. In a world of glossy perfection, Mangal’s raw honesty and everyday courage have struck a deep chord. And yet, just as she wins this external recognition, Mangal’s world is thrown into chaos, finding herself at a crossroads, where what seems right is complicated.

Deepika Singh on Mangal Lakshmi's success

Sharing her take on the show's success, Deepika Singh said, “What a blessing it is to have Mangal Lakshmi hit the mark of 500 episodes! Mangal dares to ask the questions that make people uncomfortable in a world where quite a few injustices hide behind norms, and every decision is taken ‘for the good of the family. Why are women always expected to sacrifice? Who decides what’s respectable and what’s rebellious? Sometimes, the questions matter more than the answers — because they break the silence so many of us were raised to keep."

Women came up to me saying, 'This is my story': Deepika Singh

Singh also asserted that Mangal Lakshmi is 'a powerful reminder' of how important it is for women to be financially independent, because independence isn’t just emotional, it’s economic too. "It doesn’t matter what your father does, what your husband does, or what others are doing for you; what matters is what you are doing for yourself. That’s the kind of agency Mangal stands for. She doesn’t know it all, and she is learning on the go," Singh added. She further added, "Many women have come up to me, saying, ‘This is my story.’ And through this show, I hope more women feel encouraged to write their own destinies on their own terms." Watch Mangal Lakshmi every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM on Colors.