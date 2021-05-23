Trending#

'Something we did spontaneously': Deepika Singh clarifies 'didn't mean to be insensitive by posing near uprooted tree'

Deepika Singh Goyal shared photos and videos posing near an uprooted tree after Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai.


Deepika Singh Goyal

Deepika Singh Goyal/Instagram

Updated: May 23, 2021, 10:53 AM IST

On May 17, 2021, around the time when Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai, Deepika Singh Goyal shared a few photos and videos dancing in the rain and posing on an uprooted tree outside her residence. The actor got instantly trolled by the netizens and called her 'insensitive' for her actions. Now, Deepika, during an interaction with a daily spoke at length about the whole incident and shared her side of the story.

Deepika told ETimes, "I live in a flat, which is on the ground floor. This was a tree that we had planted many years ago outside our house, which unfortunately fell during the cyclone. The tree fell on our car and so my husband Rohit and I stepped out in the rains to move it from the car. During that time my husband thought of clicking a few pictures. It was just something we did spontaneously. My husband is a good photographer, so we just clicked a few pictures."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actor added, "I am sad for all those who were affected due to the cyclone and I didn't mean to be insensitive by posing near an uprooted tree. I would not encourage anyone to do something like that."

Deepika went on to say, "The entire year, I have hardly stepped out and these pictures were just taken to make a memory of how we managed to save our car and remove the tree."

Back in 2020, Deepika had asked netizens for help as her mom had tested positive for coronavirus.