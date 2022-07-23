Deepesh Bhan dies: Know about Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai actor's moments before sudden demise

File Photo

At the age of 41, Deepesh Bhan, a well-known television actor who played Malkhan in Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai, passed away on Friday. The devastating news stunned the whole television industry. While playing cricket, the actor suffered a brain haemorrhage and passed away. Shubhangi Atree, who played his co-star in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, provided details of his final moments.

In a conversation with etimes, Shubhangi said, “I stay in the same building and right now I am at his house. Initially, we were told it is heart fail but now we are being informed it is brain hemorrhage. He went to play cricket with his friends in the morning and collapsed on the ground.” When asked if he had complained of any health issues, she replied, “No, he was fine, he was playing cricket and was on the ground today morning.”

For the unversed, Dipesh played the role of Malkhan Singh in Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hain. The news was confirmed by the assistant director of the show. Vaibhav Mathur, who plays Tika Singh, has also reacted to the unfortunate news. He said, "Yes, he is no more. I do not want to say anything on this, because there is nothing left to say," to Dainik Bhaskar.

Show's producers Sanjay & Binaiferr Kohli shared, "We are deeply saddened & shocked by the sudden demise of our beloved Deepesh Bhan. One of the most dedicated actors in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and like our family. He will be deeply missed by all. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace."

Lead actor Rohitashiv Gour stated, "Our call time for the show was little late today. So I think after his gym, he went to a cricket ground to play cricket. It is part of his fitness routine. But while playing the sport, he suddenly collapsed and fell. It has come as a big shock to all of us. He was someone who was led a healthy lifestyle, he was a fitness enthusiast. I don't know how to express what I am feeling. We all are at his home currently, the entire team of the show."