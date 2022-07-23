Deepesh Bhan dies: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre reveals reason behind actor’s demise

Deepesh Bhan/Instagram

Deepesh Bhan, a well-known television actor who portrayed Malkhan in Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai, died on Friday at the age of 41. The whole television industry was shocked to hear the sad news.

The reason behind his death was not known till now but his co-star Shubhangi Atre has revealed that he had a brain hemorrhage.

In a conversation with etimes, Shubhangi said, “I stay in the same building and right now I am at his house. Initially, we were told it is heart fail but now we are being informed it is brain hemorrhage. He went to play cricket with his friends in the morning and collapsed on the ground.” When asked if he had complained of any health issues, she replied, “No, he was fine, he was playing cricket and was on the ground today morning.”

For the unversed, Dipesh played the role of Malkhan Singh in Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hain. The news was confirmed by the assistant director of the show. Vaibhav Mathur, who plays Tika Singh, has also reacted to the unfortunate news. He said, "Yes, he is no more. I do not want to say anything on this, because there is nothing left to say," to Dainik Bhaskar.

As per E-Times, co-actor Charrul Malik said, "I can't believe it still. I got to know about it in the morning. I just met him yesterday and he was all fine. We made a few reel videos together. I know him since eight years and he was closest to me on the sets. We used to eat our food together." She adds, "Apart from being a talented actor, he was an amazing human being too. He used to guide me through my scenes. We have lost an amazing human and an actor."