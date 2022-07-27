Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Deepesh Bhan dies: Actor's friend recalls his last moments playing cricket, says 'could sense his breath fading...'

"He just collapsed on my feet and I could sense his breath fading," late actor Deepesh Bhan's friend Zain Khan recalled.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

Deepesh Bhan dies: Actor's friend recalls his last moments playing cricket, says 'could sense his breath fading...'
Deepesh Bhan/File photo

Deepesh Bhan dies: TV actor Deepesh Bhan, best known for appearing in comedy shows Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! and FIR, died on Saturday. He was 41. Deepesh Bhan is survived by his wife and one-year old son. The cause of Deepesh Bhan's death is not known yet, but according to media reports, the actor collapsed in the morning while playing cricket.

Now, the late TV star's friend, Zain Khan, who lives in the same building and played cricket with him the fateful morning Deepsh died has come forward to speak about the tragic incident and what unfolded that morning when Bhan played cricket with him. A Times Now report quoted Khan as saying, "It was 7:20 in the morning. He came running to me and wanted to go to play. He usually never played on a Saturday as he had call time. But that day he had a late shoot. He used to be very supportive of me. We used to discuss work. He was in the bowling team, I was in batting. He bowled for an over and came to me to take the cap. He just collapsed on my feet and I could sense his breath fading."

Zain said that he was in shock and revealed that he had never seen Deepesh keeping unwell. He recalled how Deepesh always made everyone laugh. "We were all numb. We called an ambulance but were losing out on time. We didn't want to wait, so took our car and rushed him to the hospital. But he was declared brought dead."

Zain added that he won't able to "cope up with it." He further said that the media keeps calling him and that it gives him immense "pain reliving that moment."

"Losing a friend in my arm, it’s a devastating feeling,” Zain said, as quoted by Times Now.

Earlier, actor Kavita Kaushik, Bhan's co-star from the popular show FIR, while sharing the tragic news of Deepesh's demise on her Twitter page wrote4, "In shock, gutted, pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.I.R." "Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife and one year old child and parents and us all," she added.

Rohitashv Gaur of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! said he was in disbelief when he heard the news.
"We got to know at 7:00 am that he collapsed while playing cricket in his society. And he was immediately taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. He was happy and fit man. It is shocking to hear that he passed away suddenly," Gaur told PTI.

The show's producers Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli said they were heartbroken.
"He is one of the most dedicated actors in ?Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!' and like our family. He will be deeply missed by all. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in eternal peace. God give his family the strength to cope with this great loss," they said in a joint statement.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida college student held for mowing down carpenter under his SUV
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.