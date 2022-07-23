Deepesh Bhan death: Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hai actor survived by wife and 1-year-old son, know about his family

Credit: Deepesh Bhan/Instagram

On Friday, popular television actor Deepesh Bhan, who played Malkhan in Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai, passed away at the age of 41. This news came as a shock to the entire television industry. The actor is survived by wide and a 1-year-old son.

The late actor, who got married in 2019, has a son who was born on January 14, 2021. When Deepesh got married, he took to social media and wrote, “I have got married. Just entered our new world with my beautiful wife.”

Last year, he welcomed his first child with his wife. On Valentine’s day, he wrote, “Last month 14 January 2021 we r blessed with the baby boy now he has completed 1 month. friends need ur blessings Godbles u all and Happy Valentine's day to all.” He later revealed the face of his child.

He used to chair photo of his family on social media.

For the unversed, Dipesh played the role of Malkhan Singh in Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hain. The news was confirmed by the assistant director of the show. Vaibhav Mathur, who plays Tika Singh, has also reacted to the unfortunate news. He said, "Yes, he is no more. I do not want to say anything on this, because there is nothing left to say," to Dainik Bhaskar.

As per E-Times, co-actor Charrul Malik said, "I can't believe it still. I got to know about it in the morning. I just met him yesterday and he was all fine. We made a few reel videos together. I know him since eight years and he was closest to me on the sets. We used to eat our food together." She adds, "Apart from being a talented actor, he was an amazing human being too. He used to guide me through my scenes. We have lost an amazing human and an actor."

Television star Kavita Kaushik took to Instagram and wrote, "In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all I remember the love and respect he showered on each and everyone he met , I believe it now that it's the good people God chooses to call sooner ... Too heartbroken to process this .. its a dark day ..R.I.P Deepu."