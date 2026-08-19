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Debinna Bonnerjee is down with 103-degree fever, warns Mumbaikars to be careful, reveals 'my daughter is having similar symptoms too'

Debina Bonnerjee is unwell, down with high fever, and has warned Mumbaikars to stay protected from the uneven weather.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 09:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Debinna Bonnerjee is down with 103-degree fever, warns Mumbaikars to be careful, reveals 'my daughter is having similar symptoms too'
Debinna Bonnerjee (Image source: Instagram)
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Television actress Debinna Bonnerjee used social media to share her health update with her Instagram family. On Wednesday, she took to her official Instagram handle and revealed that she had been suffering from a viral fever of 103 degrees, initially doing reality shows. She said that her fever keeps coming back, and she is consistently facing symptoms like body ache, chills, blocked nose, cough, along with a total loss of taste.

Debinna also revealed that her daughter now has the same symptoms as her. However, she did not mention which daughter she was talking about - Lianna or Divisha. The Chidiya Ghar actress penned on her Instagram Stories, "Take care, Mumbaikars. This one is really draining. This viral fever is super persistent. Mine touched 103°F+ and keeps coming back even after coming down with medicine. Body ache, chills, blocked nose, cough, complete loss of taste... and now my daughter has similar symptoms too. (sic)".
Debinna frequently shares such glimpses from her personal and professional life on social media.

Here's the snap of Debinna Bonnerjee revealing her body temperature

Baoll

Recently, she provided netizens with a glimpse of her precious moments with her husband, actor Gurmeet Choudhary, and their two daughters. The album incorporated snippets from the family's everyday routine, from intense fitness sessions and dressed-up moments to their daughters learning new skills.

Debbina shared the caption, "Apparently, this is what my camera roll looks like these days." She further went on to describe the various moments captured in the photos. "A little dressed up. A lot sweaty. Some tennis-red cheeks. Some 10+10 kg victories. Some Pilates. And two little girls learning to cycle, skate, fall, get up... and try again."

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Debbina also pointed out that every member of the family is at a different stage of life and hence is on a learning journey of their own. "Different stages. Different strengths. All of us, in our own way, learning to keep moving. Which slide is the most "your life right now, she went on to add.

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