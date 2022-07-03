Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary reveal daughter Lianna's face for the first time with adorable photo

Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram

The Ram and Sita jodi of Indian television, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, announced their pregnancy on February 9 on their individual Instagram accounts. In order to spread the happy news, the actors shared a stunning photo of Debina showing off her growing baby bump. Days after the couple's baby was born, the new parents have finally shown the world a picture of their little girl.

Sharing the post, the couple wrote, “Introducing lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face.”



For the unversed, Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted pictures from her private baby shower, dressed in a maroon-and-gold traditional outfit. She also opened up about the tradition of feeding the expecting mother the food she craves during her pregnancy.

In the caption, she wrote, "Saadh" or desire in English. Desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side ( here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves .."Baby shower " in western country and "godh bharayi" in north India saadh in Bengali. I didn't particularly crave for anything during the whole journey .. so all things my mother could think of she cooked. Wanted to keep it private and entirely up to myself as I already feel a company. Sending you all wishes."

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary fell in love with each other on the sets of the 2008 mythological television series 'Ramayan', a remake of the classic Ramanand Sagar serial 'Ramayan' broadcast in 1987 on Doordarshan. While Gurmeet played the character of Lord Rama, Debina portrayed the character of Sita in the series that ran for around 18 months. The remake was created by Anand Sagar, Ramanand's son, and aired on the now-defunct NDTV Imagine channel.

The two actors had tied the knot in February 2011. But this is not the first time that the couple is becoming parents as they had adopted two girls named Pooja and Lata from Jarampur, Gurmeet’s hometown in Bihar in 2017.