Days after Delnaaz Irani's engagement, ex-husband Rajev Paul ties the knot

Rajev Paul-Delnaaz Irani/Instagram

Delnaaz Irani and Rajev Paul were one of the most famous couples in the television industry in the 2000s as the two of them were seen in multiple shows and even participated in the first season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye where they ended up as the third runner-up.

In 2012, the couple got officially divorced and ended their fourteen years of togetherness. After their marriage, Delnaaz, whose most famous film appearance came as Jaspreet 'Sweetu' Kapoor in Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho, got into a relationship with DJ Percy Karkaria.

On her 50th birthday, Delnaaz and DJ Percy shared 'promised rings' in September last month. And now, Rajev Paul has tied the knot for the second time on Friday, October 14. Rajev, who is presently seen as Giriraj Oswal in Sasural Simar Ka 2, shared the first photos with his new wife on his Instagram account.

He didn't reveal the name of his wife and neither made her visible in the photo, which he captioned, "They say once bitten twice shy...But still...It's worth a try...Once again...all the vows...the rituals...Itne saare log shaadi kar rahe hai..Koi Karwa Chauth mana raha hai...Well...now it's time...Happiness for all".

Meanwhile, Delnaaz recently revealed that Percy didn't ask her to marry him but to grow old with him. Speaking with Hindustan Times, she said, "This is more like a promise ring. It is a commitment for life. We have promised each other that we will be with each other till the end of the road. And we are a married couple. It is just a matter of a signature. Percy is somebody I want to spend my life with. But should I sign papers just to show the people? For me, he is my life partner, and that matters the most."



READ | Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan to be removed from Salman Khan's show amid MeToo outrage?

For the unversed, after their separation, Delnaaz and Rajev participated in Salman Khan's hosted show Bigg Boss 6 from October 2012 to January 2013. They both reached till the Finale week but were eliminated before the Grand Finale episode. Urvashi Dholakia won the sixth season of the controversial reality show, which is currently running in its sixteenth season.