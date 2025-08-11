'Dayaben's comeback?': TMKOC fame Disha Vakani aka Dayaben meets Asit Modi on Raksha Bandhan, fans react

Disha tried to touch Asit’s feet on Raksha Bandhan, but he stopped her and instead touched her feet as a gesture of respect. The video also offered a rare glimpse of Disha with her family and daughter.

Celebrities filled social media with Raksha Bandhan moments, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi joined in by posting a touching video and photos with ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani.

The rare sight of the actress thrilled fans, who quickly flooded the comments, asking him to bring her back to the popular show. On Sunday, Asit Modi shared a video on Instagram giving fans a peek into his Raksha Bandhan celebration with Disha Vakani. In the clip, Disha is seen tying rakhi to Asit and his wife.

Sharing the video, Asit Modi wrote in Hindi: “Some relationships make destiny... Not blood, it is a relation of the hearts! #dishavakani Not just our ‘Daya Bhabhi’, but my sister. For years, sharing laughter, memories and affinity, this relationship has gone far beyond the screen. On this Rakhi, the same unbreakable trust and the same deep affinity were felt again... May this bond always remain with its sweetness and strength.”

Fans were thrilled to witness Disha Vakani’s reunion with Asit Modi, and many urged him to bring her back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. One user commented, “Very nice. After a long time, it’s good to see her.” Another wrote, “She looks so sweet as always. Did you ask her to come back or not? Just tell her so many people miss her a lot.”

A third fan said, “Asit sir, now it is not a joke. Please request your sister to come back to the show. We all are missing Daya Ben, her garba and a few comedy tadka.”

Disha Vakani became a household name with her portrayal of Dayaben in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She went on maternity leave in September 2017 and never returned, though fans have been urging her comeback for years. Recently, Asit Modi confirmed that the character will be returning to the show soon, with auditions for the role already in progress.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which premiered in 2008 on SAB TV, is one of India’s most popular and longest-running sitcoms. Based on Taarak Mehta’s Gujarati column Duniya Ne Undha Chashmah, the show follows the residents of Gokuldham Society and their lighthearted, quirky daily adventures.

Blending family-friendly humor with social messages, it stars Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Sachin Shroff, Mandar Chandwadkar, and Sonalika Joshi, among others. Over the years, it has built a massive fanbase and become a cultural staple in Indian television.