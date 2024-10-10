Read on to know why did the advocate Gunratan Sadavarte made the shocking claim of Dawood Ibrahim and the Indian government being scared of him.

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18 has received one of its most shocking moments in its first week itself. It happened when the famous Maharashtra advocate Gunratan Sadavarte claimed that the gangster Dawood Ibrahim and the Indian government is scared of him.

In the Bigg Boss 18 grand premiere on Sunday, October 6, the television actress Chaahat Pandey was asked to convince two contestants to go to the jail inside the house, otherwise she would be jailed. She successfully completed her task and managed to convince controversial BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and social media sensation Hema Sharma aka Viral Aunty to go to jail. Since the last three days, Bagga and Hema were regretting their decision and even Chaahat broke down into tears and blamed herself for their condition.

Now, in the episode on Thursday, October 10, Bigg Boss gave an option to the housemates to free Tajinder and Hema from the jail. For the same, he asked that one more contestant and Chaahat would now have to be imprisoned. The decision to choose Chaahat's companion was given to TV actors Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mehra.

The three of them unananimously selected Gunratan Sadavarte. The advocate got angered, refused to go inside the jail, and even threatened Bigg Boss to take his decision back. While expressing his disagreement, Gunratan shouted, "It’s about my image. I will not go to jail. Sarkaar mujhse darti hai, Dawood Ibrahim mujhse darta hai. Main jail nahi jaaunga (The government is afraid of me, Dawood Ibrahim is scared of me, I will not go to jail)."

Apart from the seven contestants listed above, other 11 celebrities locked inside Bigg Boss 18 house are Vivian Dsena, Shehzada Dhami, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shrutika Arjun, Alice Kaushik, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara Arfeen Khan. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 is being telecast on Colors on weekdays at 10 pm and on weekends at 9:30 pm. The episodes are also streaming on JioCinema. The audiences can also watch 24x7 live footage from inside the Bigg Boss 18 house on the OTT platform.

