Exclusive: Darshan Kumar reacts to criticism on The Bengal Files, outrage on name Taimur, reveals a star director told him...

Darshan Kumar talks about The Bengal Files’ global response, criticism, and the Taimur controversy ahead of its September 5 release.

Darshan Kumar, who won hearts with The Kashmir Files, is now gearing up for Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files. Ahead of its September 5 release, the actor spoke exclusively to DNA India about audience reactions, criticism, and ongoing controversies.

Darshan Kumar on global response to The Bengal Files

On a rainy afternoon, Darshan, with all the positivity and high energy, acknowledges the love of his audience and says, "By the grace of God, I've been getting such good reviews, responses. I've been reading all the comments from the trailer and reviews from the screening that happened in the US, or anywhere the trailer has reached. It's all because of the hard work Vivek ji and his team do. Woh jo mehnat hai, uska hi result dikh raha hai."

Darshan surprises us by revealing that even from Pakistan and Bangladesh, he's getting positive feedback. "People are stunned, they're shocked to see the reality. Even people from Pakistan and Bangladesh messaged me, saying, "People from Pakistan have dropped a comment saying 'aise topic pe films banni chaiye, sachai ko saamne laana bahut zarrori hai. It's a big thing." He further continues, "I think the common people there also consider humanity above all. And that's what our film's objective is. Our movie isn't targeting any religion or community; we're talking about reality, so that it should never happen again, with any community."

Darshan Kumar on criticism and propaganda allegations

Although Darshan emphasised that the film ain't targeting any particular community. Still, the film has been labelled as propaganda for spreading Islamophobia. Speaking about the same, Darshan asserts, "When The Kashmir Files was released,99% of people liked it, but there was a certain section of people who decided to shun the film, or bash it without even seeing it. They had set a notion in their mind to pull down the film."

Sharing an anecdote, Darshan recalls, "A very big director met me, and he congratulated me for my performance. Unhone kaha ki tumhari bahut taarif sun raha hoon. It's a good thing. I asked when he is planning to watch, and he replied, 'Nahi maine nahi dekhi, aur main dekhunga bhi nahi'. Later, he wrote a negative review about the film."

Reacting to the criticism of the upcoming film, Darshan adds, "You can't judge a book by its cover. The trailer or the name is just the first base. Jab tak aap jayenge nahi usse dekhne, tab tak aap kaise bata sakte hai ki actual mein film kya hai. They are the same people who don't want to see reality. They've already decided to badmouth the film."

Darshan Kumar on the Taimur controversy

One of the most-talked-about moments from the trailer is the first shot of it, where Saswata Chatterjee introduces a boy named Taimur to Darshan. Many netizens have slammed the filmmaker, stating that he has indirectly targeted Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Even Vivek's public statement made on the infamous name fueled the controversy. Sharing his reaction to the backlash, Darshan adds, "Taimur is a character name, and I don't know why there is such a furious response. Taimur toh bahut logo ke naam hai. I don't think Vivek ji has targeted anyone." Ask Darshan about his view on Vivek facing the netizens' wrath due to his 'No one should name their child Taimur' statement. He replies, "I've not read that interview. Vivek sir would be the perfect person to answer this. But I don't think he did it purposely." The Bengal Files will be released in cinemas on September 5.