Darlings: Goodluck Jerry star Janhvi Kapoor reviews Alia Bhatt's film, calls her 'unparalleled talent'

Janhvi Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's starrer Darlings has impressed critics, and the actress' peers are showering praises for her maiden production venture. The film was released yesterday with much fanfare, and Goodluck Jerry star Janhvi Kapoor shared her views about the movie. Kapoor saw the film, and she was 'awestruck' over it.

Janhvi took her views to social media and dropped a gif from the movie with her review. Kapoor stated, "Another winner! No words for you @AliaBhatt a film to be proud of and another performance that leaves in complete awe of your unparalleled talent!" She continued by praising Shefali Shah and said, "@shefalishahofficial you are beyond mesmerising. Wickedly colourful and deceivingly tragic. @itsvijayverma a humanised villain. You are brilliant. Loved hating you throughout. @jasmeetkreen congratulations on a home run. Last but not the least @baidnitin The maestro strikes again. Congrats Mr Baid on your consistency and your genius. This one is a winner."

Recently, while promoting her film, Alia opened up on North v South debate. The actress has been a part of one of the biggest blockbuster RRR. So, when she was quipped over the debate by Indian Express, Bhatt added, "It’s a tough year for Indian cinema. We should be a little kind to Hindi films. Today, we are sitting here and saying, ‘Oh Bollywood, oh Hindi cinema…’. But are we counting the films that have done well this year? Even in the south industry, all their films have not worked. Some of the films have worked, and they are very good films. But similarly over here, starting with my film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, have worked and done very well.”

Alia added that a good film will always do well and said that the dull phase of Bollywood is because the industry is now in the post-pandemic phase. She continued, "We are re-assessing what are the films that we are going to put into a theatre, what are the films that will release directly on an OTT platform, and what is the general consumer habit? So, we are just understanding that. But, it doesn’t mean that Hindi cinema is over. This ain’t happening." Also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles, Darlings is Jasmeet K. Reen's directorial debut.