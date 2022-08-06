Search icon
Darlings: Goodluck Jerry star Janhvi Kapoor reviews Alia Bhatt's film, calls her 'unparalleled talent'

Janhvi Kapoor shared a prolonged note about Alia Bhatt's Darlings. Check out her review of Bhatt's latest dark comedy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 09:32 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's starrer Darlings has impressed critics, and the actress' peers are showering praises for her maiden production venture. The film was released yesterday with much fanfare, and Goodluck Jerry star Janhvi Kapoor shared her views about the movie. Kapoor saw the film, and she was 'awestruck' over it. 

Janhvi took her views to social media and dropped a gif from the movie with her review. Kapoor stated, "Another winner! No words for you @AliaBhatt a film to be proud of and another performance that leaves in complete awe of your unparalleled talent!" She continued by praising Shefali Shah and said, "@shefalishahofficial you are beyond mesmerising. Wickedly colourful and deceivingly tragic. @itsvijayverma a humanised villain. You are brilliant. Loved hating you throughout. @jasmeetkreen congratulations on a home run. Last but not the least @baidnitin The maestro strikes again. Congrats Mr Baid on your consistency and your genius. This one is a winner." 

Here's Janhvi's post

image

Recently, while promoting her film, Alia opened up on North v South debate. The actress has been a part of one of the biggest blockbuster RRR. So, when she was quipped over the debate by Indian Express, Bhatt added, "It’s a tough year for Indian cinema. We should be a little kind to Hindi films. Today, we are sitting here and saying, ‘Oh Bollywood, oh Hindi cinema…’. But are we counting the films that have done well this year? Even in the south industry, all their films have not worked. Some of the films have worked, and they are very good films. But similarly over here, starting with my film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, have worked and done very well.”

READ: Darlings actor Alia Bhatt opens up on Bollywood vs South debate, says 'all their films have....'

Alia added that a good film will always do well and said that the dull phase of Bollywood is because the industry is now in the post-pandemic phase. She continued, "We are re-assessing what are the films that we are going to put into a theatre, what are the films that will release directly on an OTT platform, and what is the general consumer habit? So, we are just understanding that. But, it doesn’t mean that Hindi cinema is over. This ain’t happening." Also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles, Darlings is Jasmeet K. Reen's directorial debut. 

The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India's most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
First-image
CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal and Shreeja Akula through to the semi-final of mixed team Table Tennis event
