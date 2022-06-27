Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5 Grand Finale: Nobojit Narzary lifts trophy, wins Rs 5 lakh cash prize

Zee TV/Instagram

Nobojit Narzary from Assam has been crowned the champion of the Dance India Dance L'il Masters season 5. The nine-year old dancing sensation defeated Appun Pegu, Aadhyashree Upadhyay, Sagar Varape and Rishita Tanti to lift the trophy and take home the cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. The Grand Finale of the show was telecast on Zee TV on the night of Sunday, June 26.

The show was judged by popular choreographer Remo D'Souza, and actresses Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy in the latest season. The host Jay Bhanushali, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 15, was also joined by the comedian Bharti Singh for the Fantastic Finale as the two made everyone laugh their hearts out with their hilarious jokes.

The star cast of JugJugg Jeeyo - Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul were the special guests in the final episode. If you are wondering why didn't Neetu Singh join the rest of the show, the answer is simple as she judges the rival show Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors TV along with Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi.

READ | Smart Jodi Grand Finale: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain win show, take home Rs 25 lakh cash prize



Meanwhile, coming to the winner Nobojit, he thanked his mentor and choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge after his victory as he told Pinkvilla, "I am feeling very happy. I never thought I could win because this is the first time I participated in such a big reality show. Never thought this would be possible. As soon as I heard my name announced as the winner, I thanked Vaibhav (Ghuge) sir and my dance teacher, Deepika ma'am."

Talking about the judges' advice after he has emerged as the winner, Nobojit told the entertainment portal, "All the judges congratulated me and advised me to keep working hard and achieve my goals. Going further, I will try participating in other reality shows and move ahead in life."