'Dance India Dance 7': Sidharth Malhotra finally gets to shake a leg with Kareena Kapoor Khan on 'Mera Naam Mary' song

Kareena Kapoor Khan is killing it as the judge of ZEE TV's Dance India Dance 7. The actor not only makes people go weak in their knees with her stylish looks but she also performs on her popular tracks in each episode she appeared. Moreover, she has been juggling between London and Mumbai as Bebo was shooting for Angrezi Medium and also vacationing with her family. However, Kareena was present when Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra visited the sets to promote their film, Jabariya Jodi.

If you remember, Kareena and Sidharth have shared the screen space in the film, Brothers. The stunning beauty had a special appearance in the song 'Mera Naam Mary', but Sidharth was just a spectator in it. During his stint in DID 7, Malhotra insisted that he finally now wants to dance with Kareena as he didn't get a chance to do so in the film. The duo danced their hearts out on the hit track.

ZEE TV's Instagram page shared the video and wrote, "Sid and Bebo amped up #DanceIndiaDance's energy with their first-ever performance on TV! Tune in to Zee TV tonight at 8 pm to watch India's biggest dance battle. #DanceKaJungistaan #BattleOfTheChampions @raftaarmusic @boscomartis @therealkareenakapoor @sidmalhotra @karanwahi @zeetvdid"

Check out the video below:

On the show, Kareena was all praises for Sidharth. She said, "I don’t think many people know (this), but Saif and I both love him a lot. Saif isn’t very friendly with actors but whenever it is about Sidharth, he always says that he genuinely loves Sid."