Dance India Dance 7: Karan Wahi replaces Dheeraj Dhoopar as the host after the 'Kundali Bhagya' actor walks out

Popular dance reality show Dance India Dance is all set to be back with its seventh season this year. ZEE TV has roped in Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosco Martis and Raftaar as the judges for Dance India Dance - Battle of the Champions.

While Kundali Bhagya fame actor Dheeraj Dhoopar was supposed to host Dance India Dance 7, turns out that he walked out of the show recently as he found it difficult to juggle two shows at the same time. Now, if recent reports are to be believed, then Karan Wahi as been roped in to host DID 7 in place of Dheeraj Dhoopar. .

A report on TOI quoted Karan Wahi as saying, "I have previously hosted 'DID Super Moms' Season 2, and I am excited to return to the franchise as a host. I am looking forward to experiencing some of the finest dancing talent of the country in this show.”

The report also quoted Dheeraj Dhoopar as saying, "I am already a part of a successful show like 'Kundali Bhagya' and though this was a golden opportunity, anchoring 'DID' with judges like Kareena Kapoor Khan and a newer format, it got physically and mentally difficult for me to manage both."

He further shared that doing both Kundali Bhagya and DID would have resulted in him having not a single day off in the week. "I am not complaining of the long hours but I would be left without any weekly off. Also, I needed to focus on other commitments. In the future, I am sure there are better things coming up and I will now get time to focus on them. I wish 'DID' all the best because it is a huge show that happens on a grand scale and this year it has been planned in an even more grand format," he told the portal.