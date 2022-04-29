Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor breaks down while remembering late husband Rishi Kapoor

Photo credit: Promo screemshot

On the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors, veteran actress and judge Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor.



When a contestant's mother came to the stage to talk about how Rishi Kapoor looked out for her husband and helped him whenever he was in need, Neetu, who is judging Dance Deewane Junior alongside Nora Fatehi and Master Marzi, became emotional.



She also showed a picture of her husband along with Raj Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor and sang the song ‘Lambi Judaai’ for Neetu.





As seen in the trailer, the veteran actress later stated that there isn't a day that goes by that she doesn't miss her late spouse or that someone doesn't remind her of how wonderful a person he was.

Neetu recalled: "Humara kuch toh connection hoga. Abhi do saal hone wale hai aur me aap se mili. Mein roz kisi na kisi se milti hu aur roz koi na koi mujhe unki yaad dila deta hai. Sabki ek story hai unke saath. Aur sab itne khushi se yaad karte hai. (We must have some connection. It`s been two years and I met you. Everyday I meets someone and they remind me of Rishi. Everyone has a story with him, and they all remember him fondly)."



After her husband passed away in the pandemic in 2020, Neetu chose to face the camera once more. The actress is preparing for the release of her film, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' in which she stars alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. The actress is one of the judges on Karan Kundrra hosted dancing reality show.

Inputs from IANS