Dance Deewane Juniors Grand Finale: Aditya Vinod Patil lifts trophy, wins Rs 20 lakh cash prize

Aamir Khan promoted Laal Singh Chaddha in the Grand Finale of the show judged by Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji, and Nora Fatehi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 07:10 AM IST

Colors TV/Instagram

The Grand Finale of the kids-based dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors was telecast on national television on Sunday, July 17 and Aditya Vinod Patil, who was mentored by the choreographer Pratik Utekar, has become the winner of the first season of the Colors TV show. The eight-year-old dancer defeated Geet Kaur Bagga, Prateek Kumar Naik, and the group All Stars in the final to lift the trophy and take home the cash prize of Rs 20 lakh.

Hosted by Karan Kundrra, the show was judged by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, choreographer Masti Pestonji, and actress Nora Fatehi. Aamir Khan promoted his upcoming drama Laal Singh Chaddha in the Final, while Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor promoted their period action-thriller Shamshera in the Semi-Final in the weekend.

Expressing his happiness over winning the show, Aditya told India Today, "I feel so great after winning the trophy. Not only mine, but I managed to fulfill my grandmother's wishes too, by winning the trophy. I would really like to thank the audience for giving me the highest number of votes. It is only because of them that I could win the trophy. So, thank you everyone."

READ | Nora Fatehi mesmerises in pink saree at Dance Deewane Juniors sets, photos go viral

Talking about mentoring Aditya in the show, Pratik told the same portal, "It is very different between teaching children and adults. It is a whole different experience. However, Aditya had an X-factor in him, he had a charm which impressed me. He won everyone's hearts. He was an exceptional dancer already, so I added on more to it. He is a very special kid. Not every child is like him. He was also the judges' favourite. It was double pressure for me because everyone used to expect exceptional performances from Aditya. I had to come up with something different every time."

