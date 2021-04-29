'Dance Deewane 3': Sonu Sood gets teary-eyed on watching a contestant's heart-touching tribute to him

In the upcoming episode of the dance-based reality show Dance Deewane Season 3, Sonu Sood will be joining the judges' panel as the celebrity guest. One of the contestants paid a tribute to the actor for his continuous work towards migrant workers and other people who faced difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic. The contestant danced to the Agneepath song 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin'. While watching the performance, Sonu couldn't hold back his tears.

The actor was extremely touched and gave a standing ovation to the contestant and thanked him for a beautiful tribute. Moreover, even Nora Fatehi gave a standing ovation too. Even Bharti Singh who hosts the show got teary-eyed and gave a hug to Sonu.

Check out the video below:

Recently, Sonu took to his Instagram page and shared a video in which he is heard appealing to the government to provide education free of cost to students who lost their parents to COVID-19.

He said, "I would like to request the government, the state government, central government or whichever institutes that are trying to help, that there should be a rule that whosoever has lost family members during Covid-19, the education of their kids, from school to college, be it in a government school or private school, should be free of cost."

Sood captioned the video stating, "Need to come together for every individual who’s lost a loved one in this pandemic."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sonu even launched his book titled I Am No Messiah a few weeks back.